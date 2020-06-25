Kim Kardashian & 10 More Stars Showing Off Long Legs In Sexy Mini Skirts For Summer

Summer is officially in full swing & some of our fave celebs are showing off their legs & looking fabulous while rocking mini skirts this season!

Now that summer is here, mini skirts are back and better than ever. Mini skirts are super transitional as you can wear them a ton of different ways. Kim Kardashian tried the look when she hosted the KKW x Winnie Dinner at L’Avenue at Saks in New York City on Sept. 12. Kim showed off her toned, tan legs when she threw on a skintight metallic silver sequin Versace skirt which was lined with black lace trim. Tucked into the super short skirt, she wore a long-sleeve button-down blouse with a plunging neckline that showed off major cleavage.

Meanwhile, Kim’s little sister, Kendall Jenner tried the look when she headed out to eat on Sept. 9, during NYFW. The supermodel showed off her insanely long legs when she threw on a high-waisted wrap skirt that was completely reflective and glowed in the dark. She styled the skirt with a tiny white crop top which was a wifebeater that had the bottom cut off. She chose to go completely braless underneath the cropped tank, revealing her bare breasts and accessorized with a pair of clear and silver crystal bedazzled mules.

Other stars who have been trying out the trend include Bella Hadid who threw on a little black mini skirt with bright flowers, paired with a tiny yellow button-down T-shirt, black Zara Methacrylate Heeled Sandals, an Eli Halili Link Bracelet, an Eli Halili Ruby Pendant Necklace, and Dmy by Dmy Olsen Sunglasses. There were so many other celebs who have been rocking the look and you can see them all when you click through the gallery above.

Chrissy Teigen rocked an incredibly chic and honestly impressive, outfit on Oct. 22, 2018, while out and about in New York City and we’re dying to copy this look head-to-toe. She looked casual and cute in a black sweater tucked into a tiger-striped mini by Proenza Schouler, paired with Jimmy Choo x Off-White thigh-high black boots. For a cookbook author, mother of a newborn and a toddler, and the head of a new Target cookware line, Chrissy sure looks fresh-faced and beautiful. We’re kinda jealous! You can see Chrissy’s full outfit below.

To see more pics of your favorite stylish celebs, like Iggy Azalea, Olivia Culpo, and Yovanna Ventura wearing mini skirts in fall, scroll through our gallery above!