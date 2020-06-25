Kylie Jenner has always been a fan of Kim Kardashian’s style. She wore the same corset top as her big sister and made it her very own, hours after KKW paired it with fringe leather pants.

Kylie Jenner apparently raided sister Kim Kardashian‘s vast closet for something to wear for a night out on the town on June 24. Either that or they went shopping together and both purchased the same item of clothing The 22-year-old rocked the Charlotte Knowles‘ Anti check-stretch woven top. It featured a tight corset waist and bodice, with criss-cross layers of fabric running over her chest and across shoulders. Kylie wore her look matched with the brand’s broken check-print high-rise flared trousers, which shared the same pattern as her top. Thus, it gave the illusion of a gorgeous skin-tight jumpsuit.

Kylie wore her outfit in several Instagram stories videos she shared. At first she was sitting in the back of a car with pal Yris Palmer. StaySolidRocky‘s “Party Girl” played as Kylie preened for the camera, showing off her ensemble along with her super glam makeup job and her dark hair beautifully slicked back in a neat bun. The bodice highlighted Ky’s tiny waist, and the tight pants from behind in a different video showcased the cosmetics mogul’s famous derriere.

If fans were thinking to themselves that they might have seen that exact same corset top somewhere before, it was worn by Kim in two Instagram photos she shared 13 hours earlier on June 24. Kim matched the top with a pair of light tan leather pants with fringe down the sides. It was a rare clothing item repeat for Kim, as she wore the same pants on March 6 while shooting scenes for Keeping Up With The Kardashians alongside Scott Disick, 37, at a Woodland Hills, CA Nordstrom.

While Kim, 39, chose to forgo the trousers that matched the Charlotte Knowles top, she also decided to style it differently as well. Kylie wore the criss-cross fabric stretched across her collarbone and shoulders for more coverage, which is how it looked on the runway model and in photos of the item on many online clothing sites. Kim decided to scrunch up her fabric to make it show more skin and appear as a halter top.

That wasn’t Kim’s only alteration to the top. In a second photo showing her from behind, Kim left the back zipper nearly undone, as to show more of her flesh and give the illusion that the corset top had a plunging backside. Kylie on the other hand had hers zipped all the way up. Both ladies looked absolutely fierce in the top, but Kylie’s addition of the matching trousers made for an overall incredible look.