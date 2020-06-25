Kylie Jenner Slays In Sexy Skintight Jumpsuit & 22 More Times The KarJenners Wore The Trend

Kylie Jenner’s latest jumpsuit ensemble is just one of the many that the KarJenner women have been rocking for years.

Breaking free! Kylie Jenner, 22, enjoyed a rare evening out after months of being in self-isolation on Wednesday, June 24. The beauty mogul partied the night away with her gorgeous pal Yris Palmer, 29, where she left little to the imagination in her sexy skintight jumpsuit that put her legendary curves and swerves on display. Kylie also put her hair up in a bun which only enhanced just how beautiful her face really is. She let the outfit pretty much do all the talking by only accessorizing with a pair of gold earrings while Yris looked effortlessly stunning next to her in a blue and black dress.

This isn’t first time that we have seen Kylie in this kind of attire. The mother-of-one dressed the part on Valentine’s Day this year when she was seen out and about Body by Raven Tracy Love red bodysuit in Los Angeles. It was definitely an all eyes on her situation as she made her way inside popular celeb hotspot The Nice Guy.

Jumpsuits are part of the KarJenner fashion dynasty that has been taking over our worlds for years now. Kylie is far from the only sister who has been spotted out and about sporting one of these eye-catching looks. Khloe Kardashian, 35, has become queen of the denim jumpsuits lately and we are here for it! The Good American founder was seen rocking one in La La Land in February 2020 which fit her body to perfection.

Kourtney Kardashian, 41, literally looked like a work of art in her own skintight bodysuit while walking around New York City last year. The 41-year-old recreated the iconic Mona Lisa painting all over her enviable body underneath a glamorous leather jacket.

We of course cannot forget the one and only Kim Kardashian! Kim has also worn a variety of jumpsuits over the years, all of which have been a delight to witness. She stormed Paris Fashion Week in 2019 in an Alaia Leopard Print Jumpsuit that stole focus from everyone that was around her.

Supermodel Kendall Jenner, 24, amped up the 2018 People’s Choice Awards in a black jumpsuit that consisted of a cool, strapless tulle top over flared cargo pants. There are so many more amazing jumpsuits worn by the KarJenners for you to ogle over so make sure you check out the gallery above!