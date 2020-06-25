Jameela Jamil Asks Fans To Ignore Kim Kardashian’s ‘Toxicity’ After She Posts Selfie In Corset

Jameela Jamil took to Instagram to encourage her fans ‘unfollow the people who tell you things that hurt your self esteem’ after Kim Kardashian posted a throwback of her Met Gala look featuring her tiny waist.

Jameela Jamil had some harsh words for Kim Kardashian in her latest Instagram post on June 24. The Good Place star, 34, reposted an image Kim shared of her corset that she wore for the 2019 Met Gala. The video showed just how tiny Kim’s waistline was, and prompted Jameela to take action and address the issue on her own IG. “I’ve received over 1000 DMs asking me to address this. The reason I didn’t jump on it immediately isn’t because I don’t think the post was damaging and disappointing. I do,” she began the caption to her post.

“It’s because the fact that you’re all messaging me about it, shows my work is done. I haven’t been trying to cancel Kim K,” Jameela continued. “I was always trying to arm YOU with the knowledge to recognize for YOURSELVES that this is a bullsh*t expectation of women, developed by the patriarchy. If YOU know that it’s problematic, reductive and irresponsible for her to perpetuate such a heavily impossible beauty standard to her impressionable fans…then you’re empowered and conscious and don’t need me.”

Jameela went on to observe that Kim “has had decades of body image issues and obsession. This has been HEAVILY perpetuated by how much the media scrutinized her and her sisters over their appearances. She isn’t actively trying to harm you. She’s just so harmed and deluded into thinking this is what SHE needs to look like to be special and beautiful and she’s spilling it out onto her following.”

The actress and activist also noted that following these types of beauty standards is “wrong.” However, she added, “I’m not sure she realizes that she’s doing to others what her idols did to her, in making her think a tiny waist is the key to femininity and sex appeal…This toxicity from someone who is smart and knows better, is a sign that this is harm she can’t stop doing.”

Jameela has been an ardent critic of the Kardashian women’s beauty lines for some time, and has critiqued Khloe Kardashian and more members of the family before. Following some more choice words, Jameela encouraged her followers to “Block. Mute. Delete. Repeat.” She also added, “Don’t let the debris of their damage spill out onto you. Unfollow people/brands that don’t make you feel powerful and happy and grateful for what you have.

You’re the boss and none of them are sh*t without you.”