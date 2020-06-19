15 Black-Owned Beauty & Fashion Businesses To Support Now & Always

In honor of Juneteenth, and to further celebrate the Black Lives Matter movement, we’re highlighting some of our favorite black-owned businesses for you to check out.

In the wake of the senseless murder of George Floyd at the hands of police and the ongoing protests to end systemic racism, we at HollywoodLife.com are trying to do our part in keeping the conversation going and moving in a positive direction. Today, as we mark Juneteenth, we’re featuring our favorite black-owned beauty and fashion companies for readers to support now and always, as many of them are trailblazers and groundbreakers within their industries. For example, the iconic Pat McGrath, who is commonly referred to as the ‘Mother’ of makeup, has always championed for extensive shade ranges and inclusive model casting since starting her career in the ’90s. Now, her Pat McGrath Labs brand is a multi-million dollar company.

Similarly, Rihanna‘s FENTY Beauty found a void in the market where shades for melanin-blessed black women weren’t available. In many cases, what was on the market would give off a grey hue, instead of true coverage. Riri’s FENTY launched with 40 distinct foundation shades which has since grown to a line of 50. Briogeo, a leader in clean haircare, has a strong-willed and brilliant black female founder in Nancy Twine, who left her high-paying job on Wall Street to become a “green beauty entrepreneur.”

Their fan-favorite “Don’t Despair, Repair!” line has helped women of all hair types revive their dry, damaged hair using all natural ingredients like rosehip oil, almond oil, algae extract and b-vitamins. Another black-owned beauty brand by a strong woman we can’t get enough of is skincare line, Unsun. Founded by Katonya B. Breaux, who happens to also be Frank Ocean‘s mom, the LA-based sunscreen line removed the white residue frequently leftover from other SPF brands, which is particularly bothersome for black women. Now, in addition their tinted sunscreen, Unsun also sells a sun-protectant lip balm and a soothing hand cream.

JADE Swim owner and designer Brittany Kozersky Freene similarly found a “void in the marketplace” when she was covering swimwear as a stylist and fashion editor. She found the industry lacked “high quality minimal swim that could also transition from a swimsuit to RTW and double as great layering pieces,” and so she created the versatile and luxe line of her own. ” I wanted to provide a go-to line of swimwear with styles that shape and accentuate the body, give minimal tan lines and also seamlessly pair with your closet essentials,” Brittany says.

Victor Glemaud also left his fashion industry job to design a line of his own in 2006, launching his eponymous brand that features designs for all people, genders, races and sizes. Using bright colors and prints, Glemaud quickly became a celeb favorite for his combo of comfort and style. Brother Vellies is also a major celebrity go-to, founded by Aurora James. With a goal of creating and sustaining artisan jobs, Brother Vellies is handcrafted across the globe using traditional African designs for luxury accessories. (Meghan Markle is a big fan!)

Another celeb-favorite black-owned fashion brand is LaQuan Smith, whose risk-taking designs caught the eyes of Beyoncé, Rihanna and Lady Gaga early in his career. He’s recognized for his eccentric sewing patterns and wild prints for the modern day woman. Similarly, Kerby Jean-Raymond’s designs for his label Pyer Moss are as eye-catching and bright as ever. It was in 2016 that the label made headlines after his Spring 2016 Menswear Collection show at NYFW highlighted police brutality through the use of Black Lives Matter protest images.

Carly Cushnie has been a household name in fashion, but now, as acting CEO and creative director of Cushnie, she is changing the game for women’s fashion. “As a woman in fashion, you have to have a strong point of view that stands out and doesn’t waver under critique,” she told Essence in an interview. “As a Black designer, it’s very easy to be pigeonholed based on what the industry assumes you will do. It took a lot of work for me to break those preconceptions, especially when there are very few examples to aspire to.”

Another HL favorite is lemlem, a gorgeous brand founded by supermodel Liya Kebede. The sustainable fashion label is made in Africa by local artisans and was inspired by Liya’s Ethiopian heritage. SheaMoisture founders Nyema Tubman and Richelieu Dennis also used their Liberian heritage to inspire their move into the industry. Using Shea Butter sourced from women-led collectives in northern Ghana through Sundial Brands’ Community Commerce program, SheaMoisture offers a wide range of haircare and skincare products. These include the fan-favorite 100% Virgin Coconut Oil Daily Hydration Shampoo & Conditioner, and the Jamaican Black Castor Oil Strengthen & Restore Treatment Mask.

Be sure to check out all of these brands & follow them on Instagram for more information on how you can support their business!