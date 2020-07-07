Blackout Tuesday: 10+ Products To Buy From Black-Owned Fashion & Beauty Brands

It is officially Blackout Tuesday which is a day to celebrate black-owned business & we rounded up some of the best products & accessories that you will love!

In honor of today, July 7, being Blackout Tuesday or Blackout Day, we rounded up all of the best products and accessories you need to buy! This day brings attention to black-owned businesses and encourages people from all over the world to show support to different brands. Whether you’re looking for jewelry, beauty products, or home goods, we pulled together a list of some pretty amazing products that you will absolutely love and you can shop for everything when you click through the gallery above!

One of our favorite products is the BeautyStat Universal C Skin Refiner which is a serum formulated with 20% pure vitamin C which helps improve skin’s radiance. Founder of BeautyStat, Ron Robinson, worked as a chemist for brands including Lancôme, Clinique, and Estée Lauder, before she started her very own company.

If you’re looking to spice up your home, then the UNWRP Girls Pillow is the perfect choice. Founder, Ashley Fouyolle, sells gorgeous home accessories and gifts that are made a group of artists. We especially love this pillow which features four different and gorgeous black women.

The UOMA Beauty Big Head Dual-Density Makeup Sponge is another one of our favorites. Created by CEO and founder Sharon Chuter, this beauty brand creates makeup and products for women of all colors. This makeup sponge leaves you with an airbrushed complexion as it has a precision cut angled end coupled with a smooth domed end.

We are loving all of the products from The Tiny Tassel, especially The Pineapple Clutch. Created by Mimi Striplin of South Carolina, the brand showcases a tony of different accessories and home decor made from beads and tassels in an array of colors!

