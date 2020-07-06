International Kissing Day: 12 Lipsticks, Lip Glosses & More Products For A Perfect Pout

Today is International Kissing Day & in honor of the holiday, we rounded up all of the best lipsticks & glosses that will give you a gorgeous pout!

In honor of International Kissing Day being today, July 6th, we rounded up all of the best lip products – from lipsticks to glosses and liners, that will transform your pout in no time. Whether you’re looking for a hydrating balm or a matte lipstick, there’s something for every skin type on our list, which you can see when you click through the gallery above.

One of our favorite products is the bareMinerals Mineralist Lipstick which allows you to feel good about what you’re putting on your lips. This mineral-infused vegan lipstick has minimal ingredients, is rich in color, and is super hydrating. Plus, it comes in four colors. Another one of our all-time favorite products is the LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask which can be worn overnight, leaving you with a kissable pout in the morning, or you can wear it as a daily lip balm for maximum hydration and shine.

The MARC JACOBS BEAUTY Enamored (With Pride) Hydrating Lip Gloss Stick is a great option that’s perfect for day or night. This lip gloss, which is available in five colors, will be your new best friend. It’s a sheer gloss with a high-shine finish and it’s formulated with Kahai Oil and Vitamin E to help nourish and hydrate your lips.

The new Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution First Dance lipstick is not only super-flattering, but it also has a hydrating formula of Lipstick Tree and Orchid Extract to soften and hydrate lips for a gorgeous, petal-soft feel.

No matter what you are looking for, you will surely find a lip product that you love when you click through our gallery above!