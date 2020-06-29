4th Of July: 10+ Red, White & Blue Accessories Perfect For The Holiday Weekend

The 4th of July is around the corner & we rounded up all of the most patriotic accessories you need to celebrate the weekend in style!

The summer is flying by and the 4th of July is quickly approaching. In honor of the holiday weekend, we pulled together red, white, and blue products and accessories that will ensure you look your best. From stick-on nails to patriotic swimsuits, you can see all of our top picks when you click through the gallery above!

We are loving the Dashing Diva Gloss Gel Nail Strips in the shade Shake Your Sparkler. This manicure set comes with 34 nail strips in 11 different sizes, plus a nail file, so you have everything you need to get the perfect mani for the weekend. Included in the set are royal blue solid color strips, stripes, stars, and fireworks.

Another essential for the holiday weekend is the Forever 21 USA Flag Heart Face Mask. This 4th of July is going to look a lot different than past holidays considering everyone will be wearing face covers. This is why this cotton face mask is a perfect choice – it’s decked out in American flag hearts!

The Dickies High Waist Stripe Shorts are an easy way to show off your pride as the high-waisted denim shorts have red, white, and blue stripes and rolled hems. They’re the perfect choice for the weekend and you can pair them with a white T-shirt or just your bathing suit and you’ll be ready to go.

For a simple and casual look, try the SweatyRocks Letter Print Crop Top with a pair of shorts. This white short-sleeve tee crop top is a bit baggy and has USA across the chest while an American flag is plastered to the side of the left sleeve.

No matter what you’re looking for, you’ll be sure to find something you love when you click through the gallery above!