Pride Month 2020: Shop The Best Rainbow Products That Give Back

It’s officially pride month & to celebrate, we rounded up all the best rainbow items you can purchase where proceeds are donated to support LGBTQ+ rights.

Now that pride month is in full swing, what better way to celebrate than with funny rainbow clothes, accessories, and products. We rounded up all of the best items you can buy that are not only super cute, but they also go to a great cause. From sandals to sunglasses – you will love all of our top picks – which you can see when you click through the gallery above.

One of our favorite products is the Levi’s Pride Trucker Jacket. This jean jacket is the perfect way to make a statement and the front of the coat is simple but the back speaks volumes as it reads, “Use Your VOICE” in rainbow colors. The best part is, 100% of net proceeds from Levi’s Pride 2020 collection go to OutRight Action International.

Another one of our top picks is the adorable Quay Heartbreaker Sunglasses which come in a cute rainbow heart-shaped pattern. Quay is donating 50,000 to The Trevor Project, the world’s largest suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for the LGBTQ community.

The Reef One Slide Pri-Dye sandals are another great way to celebrate pride. The slides have anatomic contouring, a soft padded strap, and a fun rainbow pattern. For each pair purchased, REEF will donate 25 percent of proceeds to PFLAG National, the first and largest support organization for LGBTQ+ people, their parents and families, and allies.

There are so many other amazing ways to celebrate pride in style and you can click through the gallery above to see all of our top picks!