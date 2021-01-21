Kylie Jenner Stuns In Racy Dress While Vacationing At $6,500 Per Night Getaway In Mexico – See Pic

Kylie Jenner looked like a total bombshell as she modeled a dress by Poster Girl, keeping her hair back in a sleek bun! The makeup mogul is currently vacationing in Mexico.

Kylie Jenner is back with another sexy look! The 23-year-old slayed as she posed in a sexy cut out dress in a photo shared to her Instagram on Thursday, Jan. 21. Kylie wore the “Jessica” dress in the mahogany zebra print by British label Poster Girl, perfectly hugging her curves. She placed her hands on her hips as she stood in front of a bright orange day bed, also showing off her neon-green french manicure.

The makeup mogul accessorized with layered gold bracelets, a watch, necklace and various rings from jewelry brand Ruby Stella. With her dark hair slicked back into a bun, her face glowed in the natural sunlight as she showed off her ’90s inspired makeup look. The Kylie Cosmetics founder opted for a nude rust tip, tawny colored blush and a black liner to amplify her features. She simply captioned the photo with a “fox” emoji as her 200 million followers showed some love in the comments!

Brother Rob Kardashian commented, “Hiiiii” while sister Kim Kardashian added, “WOW.” BFFs Victoria Villarroel posted, “YES” along with a fire emoji (Kim also included a few) and Heather Sanders simply added a heart eye emoji. “This is so foxy… I luv the dress,” and “drop dead gorgeous!” other followers gushed on the stunning photo.

Kylie has been seemingly living it up on her Mexico getaway, where sister Kendall Jenner, 25, has also joined her! Ky slayed in several super sexy swimsuit photos, showing off her toned body and curves. She opted for a peach colored strapless bikini on Jan. 19, which racked up over 11 million links. Posing at sunset, she rocked a Rapunzel style hair do as the lengthy locks fell well past her waistline thanks to the magic of extensions. “sol solecito calientame un poquito,” she wrote in Spanish, which translates to, “sunshine, warm me a little.” She wrote “dreamy” on another photo in the same look, showing off the insanely perfect swimming pool and scenery behind her.

Kendall also rocked her bikini as she soaked up the sun at her private villa. The Stuart Weitzman model shared a series of photos as she sat pool side on Jan. 20, seemingly celebrating Joe Biden and Kamala Harris‘s inauguration. “A new day! a good day!,” Kendall captioned her post, which also gave followers a look at the villa’s spacious bathroom and living area.