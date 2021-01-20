Kendall Jenner Rocks Tiny Bikini To Sunbathe, Take Mirror Selfies & More – Sexy Pics

Kendall Jenner celebrated Inauguration Day by posting all-new bikini photos from her recent getaway to Mexico. The ‘KUWTK’ star had been on vacation with Kylie Jenner, Stassie Karanikolaou and more.

Kendall Jenner is in a good mood, now that Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are America’s new president and vice president — so, she blessed Instagram with new bikini photos! On Jan. 20, the 25-year-old model shared a roundup of vacation photos from her recent getaway with Kylie Jenner and their famous friends. Everyone stayed at a picturesque villa that came with an infinity pool overlooking a scenic tropical view, which Kendall took advantage of for multiple photos.

While rocking a printed ring bikini and matching orange cowboy hat, Kendall snapped photos in multiple locations: by the pool, in the outdoor dining area and inside her luxurious bathroom. “A new day! a good day!,” Kendall captioned the vacation slideshow. The catwalk queen made it clear she was referring to Biden and Harris’s inauguration by sharing photos from Wednesday’s ceremony on her Instagram as well, along with bonus photos from her dreamy trip (see below).

Kendall and her vacation entourage had reportedly stayed at a villa in Costa Careyes, Mexico, a source told E! News. They were also joined by Kylie’s assistant-turned-close confidante Victoria Villarroel, Victoria’s sister Sofia, Director of A&R at Capital Records Carter Gregory, WildFlower Cases co-founder Sydney Carlson and Hannah Logan.

Like Kendall, everyone shared gorgeous photos of the trip — including of course Kylie, who debuted her knee-length dark hair makeover at the villa. Like her sister, Kylie also shared bikini photos from the trip, in which she stunned in a set from the brand Bikini Lovers. At one point, everyone gathered to film a TikTok to Nicki Minaj‘s viral song “I’m Legit” (Kendall didn’t make a cameo in this video, though).

The vacation is over, though, because Kylie revealed she was back home while clapping back at critics who tried to shower-shame her. On Jan. 16, Kylie filmed the shower at her headquarters, which quickly raised eyebrows across the Internet due to its seemingly low water pressure. So, on Jan. 20, Kylie filmed the shower at her actual home in California, which had impressive water pressure!