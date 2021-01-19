Kylie Jenner Shows Off New Knee-Length Hair Makeover In Sexy Bikini Pics & Video

New vacation, new hair. Kylie Jenner debuted what looks like her longest-ever hair makeover amid a getaway with Kendall Jenner, Stassie Karanikolau and more famous friends. The makeup mogul returned to her natural hair color!

Kylie Jenner has always been fond of extensions, but this hair makeover may be her longest yet. On Jan. 19, the makeup mogul debuted her new dark extensions that reached all the way to her knees in bikini photos and videos taken amid a tropical getaway in an undisclosed location. In the first round of vacation photos, Kylie’s hair cascaded down her body as she posed against a wall in a strapless nude bikini top and boomerang bikini bottoms in a matching color.

“Sol solecito calientame un poquito,” Kylie captioned the photos, which is Spanish for “sunny sun warm me a little” — suggesting that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was vacationing somewhere tropical where Spanish is the main language.

Kylie then revealed the breathtaking view of her vacation villa in her next Instagram post. The first slide featured a photo of a bikini-clad Kylie leaning back on a pool cot — her extensions still the main focus of the photo — with a magnificent backdrop of an infinity pool overlooking an orange creamsicle sunset and island coastlines. The second slide, which was a video, gave another look at this gorgeous view.

Despite the many selfies, Kylie’s not alone! The Kylie Cosmetics founder is enjoying this getaway with her sister Kendall Jenner, BFF Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou, her former assistant Victoria Villaroel, Victoria’s sister Sofia, Capitol Records’ Director of A&R Carter Gregory and WildFlower Cases co-founder Sydney Carlson. Kylie’s vacation entourage even teamed up for a TikTok to a viral snippet from Nicki Minaj‘s 2012 track, “Im legit.”

It also looks like Kylie has parted ways with her red hair, judging by her new vacation posts. The E! star debuted the cherry red color in an Instagram post at the beginning of Dec. 2020 — which you can see below — but she has since returned to her naturally dark hair. As you can see, Kylie’s hair was already long, but she still managed to add even more inches!

Kylie Jenner’s red hair makeover from Dec. 2020. (Courtesy of Instagram/@kyliejenner)

Kylie is not one to stick to one hair color and style for too long. Throughout 2020, she also experimented with bronde hair (AKA, a blend of brunette and blonde hair), and caramel streaks — you can see her many hairstyles through the years, here.