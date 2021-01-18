Tweets

Kylie Jenner Trolled For Low Water Pressure & Small Shower Head As She Shows Off Her Bathroom On IG

After Kylie Jenner shared a video of her fancy shower on Instagram, fans began mocking her for the small shower head that didn’t appear to deliver very intense water pressure.

Kylie Jenner has a lot to be proud of in her multi-million dollar mansion, but fans were none too impressed with the shower in her master bathroom. She showed off a video of the shower on her Instagram on Jan. 16, and fans began flooding Twitter with memes and jokes about the small shower head and low water pressure. “A Dasani water bottle has higher water pressure than Kylie Jenner’s shower,” one person wrote.

Many fans even shared photos of their own showers, and mocked Kylie for having ‘worse’ water pressure than them. “I can proudly say my shower head pressure is 1000x better than Kylie Jenner’s,” someone insisted, while another fan added, “My uni house has better shower pressure than Kylie Jenner’s and that’s saying something.” Several people also posted memes to joke about the water pressure, like the one shared below.

Kylie has not responded to the criticism of her bathroom. However, since she’s used to getting trolled for the silliest things, it’s likely that she’ll let the critics have their fun with this one! Plus, the makeup mogul’s $36.5 million home also includes a gorgeous pool and backyard, a stunning open plan kitchen, and much more, so there’s not much to complain about here.

The 23-year-old is often sharing photos and videos of herself inside the mansion, including a recent video from her massive closet. She rocked a pair of spandex shorts and an oversized t-shirt, while posing in front of the many floor-to-ceiling mirrors. In the background, various racks of clothes were visible, while just a few of the closet’s many stoked shelves were on full display.

In just two weeks, Kylie will celebrate a big milestone as her daughter, Stormi Webster, turns three years old. For Stormi’s first two birthdays, Kylie and her ex, Travis Scott, threw massive, StormiWorld themed parties to celebrate. However, with the COVID-19 cases spreading like crazy throughout Los Angeles, it’s unlikely that they’ll be able to throw such a lavish event this time around.