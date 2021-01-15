Kylie Jenner Lounges In Boxer Shorts & Oversized Tee In Her Marvelous Closet — Watch

Kylie Jenner paired comfort with sex appeal when she lounged around her closet in an oversized tee and tight boxer shorts on Instagram. Her SKIMs outfit was too good!

Even at bedtime, Kylie Jenner is keeping things glamorous. The Kylie Cosmetics founder, 23, spent the evening chilling in her closet that’s roughly the size of most NYC apartments in her idea of comfortable loungewear. As Kylie bid her fans “goodnight” during the January 14 Instagram Story, she revealed her sexy outfit: a majorly oversized t-shirt and curve-hugging boxer shorts in the same beige hue.

A deep departure from Kylie’s usually dramatic and bold style, but one that’s repping her family. Kylie’s outfit comes courtesy of big sister Kim Kardashian‘s SKIMs loungewear brand. It appears that she chose the label’s $48 long-sleeve Boyfriend tee to pair with her $26 Boyfriend boxers. That’s… actually pretty affordable compared to what else lies within her massive wardrobe filled with racks upon racks of designer duds. Take those fuzzy slippers on her feet, for example.

Kylie’s key to relaxation comes courtesy of Louis Vuitton for roughly $1500. The makeup mogul rarely goes out with a fully made-up face, but for her bedtime posts, she revealed her fresh, bare skin. She kept her dark hair (bye, red locks) tied back in a tight bun, and revealed in a subsequent IG post that she had only used a dab of lip oil from Kylie Skin.

The outfit is quite the contrast to what Kylie wore while promoting another Kylie Skin product. For a recent Instagram post showing off the skincare brand’s new Hair Drying Towel, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star opted for nothing but a wrap bikini and some jewelry. Oh, and the new towel, of course.