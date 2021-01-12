Kylie Jenner Slays In Sexy String Bikini While Promoting New Kylie Skin Products

Kylie Jenner modeled her skincare brand’s new hair drying towel in a brown wrap bikini, a few days after filming the last episode of ‘KUWTK.’

A wrap bikini for wrapped hair! Kylie Skin has launched a $20 hair drying towel, and so it was only fitting that Kylie Jenner modeled the new product in a wrap bikini. The 23-year-old makeup and skincare mogul kept her hair tucked into the towel while rocking a brown bikini with string ties wrapped around her toned waist, as seen in a photo shared on the company’s Instagram account on Jan. 12.

Kylie completed this fresh look with gold statement pieces, such as a gold cross necklace and gold chain watch, and French tip stiletto nails. “Boss bae wearing our new Hair Drying Towel,” read the caption under the cute photo.

The last time we saw Kylie rocking a fit, she was filming for the last day of Keeping Up with the Kardashians! The longtime reality television star left a lasting impression in a Lara Croft-esque red braid and a creamy white outfit from Helmut Lang. She wore a trench coat from Zeynep Arcay to tie the outfit all together for the big day, which was quite emotional — Kylie’s mom, sisters, nieces, nephews, and others close to her family reunited for a big on-air lunch.

From filming KUWTK to promoting her beauty empire, it’s back to business for Kylie! She has recently returned from a snowy getaway in the Colorado ski resort town of Aspen, where she hit the slopes to snowboard with her sister Kendall Jenner and go skiing with her two-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster. Even Stormi’s dad, Travis Scott, joined the trip — but that doesn’t mean he was there as Kylie’s boyfriend.

“[Kylie and Travis are] enjoying a lot of family time before getting back to work in the new year,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife at the beginning of January. The insider continued, “Neither one of them appear to be looking to date anyone else [right now], but they’re still not back together. Travis always planned on spending the holidays and New Year’s with Kylie and Stormi and he probably always will.”