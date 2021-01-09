Kylie Jenner Channels ‘Lara Croft’ With Long Red Braid & Fitted Cream Outfit On Last Day Filming ‘KUWTK’

Kylie Jenner shared a series of Instagram pics that showed her looking gorgeous while confidently posing in a cream-colored sleeveless top and matching pants while flaunting a very long red braid.

Kylie Jenner, 23, gave us serious Lara Croft: Tomb Raider vibes with her latest eye-catching pics! The red-headed beauty posed outside in front of steps and vehicles in the photos, while showing off a long braid and a cream-colored outfit that consisted of a sleeveless top and matching pants as well as a matching jacket and slip-on shoes. She also held a matching boxed purse and revealed she took the snapshots during her last day filming her family’s reality show, Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

“last day of filming 🤍🥺,” her caption for the post read. Although it may have been a bittersweet moment, her look was fierce and her hair was very similar to Angelina Jolie‘s when she portrayed the video game character Lara Croft in the 2001 film. It didn’t take long for Kylie’s followers to comment on the new pics after she shared them and they had nothing but nice things to say.

“Gorgeous!” one follower wrote while another gushed that they “love the outfit.” A third called her a “legend” and others left heart and heart-eyed emojis.

Before Kylie stunned in her most recent post, she wowed in a photo on the Instagram account for her company, Kylie Skin. The pretty lady was sitting in a bubble bath in the Jan. 8th pic while holding a pink bottle of bubbles from her collection and looked amazing. Her long reddish locks were mostly down and swept over her shoulder on one side and her makeup was on point.

“It’s National Bubble Bath Day 🛁 💗 Give your skin some extra love and create a spa-like atmosphere in the comfort of your home with our rose bath collection! Shop now on KylieSkin.com ✨,” the caption for the snapshot read.

Kylie’s rose bath collection was released back in Nov. and includes awesome products such as rose bath salt, candles, and body scrub.