Kylie Jenner Strikes A Pose Next To Her $200K Lamborghini & 6 More Pics Of Her With Expensive Cars

Makeup mogul Kylie Jenner is making big bucks, many of which have been put towards her extensive luxury car collection. See snaps of Kylie with some of her priciest vehicles.

Kylie Jenner is no stranger to cars with hefty price tags. Whether she’s posing with a Rolls Royce or driving around Los Angeles in a Lamborghini, the 23-year-old has a serious luxury car collection. Most recently, she took to Instagram to share a snap of herself posing beside a vehicle worth more than $200,000. “leo season >,” she captioned the pic, referencing her August 10 birthday, which makes her a Leo on the zodiac chart. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star stood beside a red Lamborghini, opening up the front passenger side door and turning her head away from the camera.

Along with the striking vehicle, her unique outfit also made quite a statement! The second pic in her August 18 carousel post offered fans a closer look at the ‘fit which featured a black and white tie-dye style strapless bustier, pants, and jacket. The barely-there top was held together in the front by a corset-style string, and showed off her bare midriff. Meanwhile the jacket featured a high neck design which clipped together at the top, while the high-waisted pants went down past her ankles.

The Kylie Cosmetics CEO also showed off the Lamborghini on June 28, when she posted a snap with her mini-me daughter Stormi Webster, 2. “i knew i won when i had you,” Ky captioned the pic, which showed her sitting on the edge of the car beside the drivers seat. Stormi sat on her lap, rocking two tiny buns and all all-black ensemble, while her mom totally twinned in a black ‘fit featuring a leather jacket, snakeskin handbag, and pants.

Sometimes, she likes to mix it up and pose inside her luxury cars! That was the case on May 23 when she showed off her curves while sitting pretty in her luxe Rolls Royce. The reality personality rocked a black strapless leather top and a pair of light wash jeans while flashing a fierce look at the camera. Notably, she styled her hair into two high pig tails and donned a pair of dark sunglasses while sitting on the white leather interior. “Got all dressed last night with nowhere to go. i hope everyone is staying busy & safe,” she captioned the image, amid strict quarantine rules in California.

Back in January, Kylie brought some serious glamour as she posed beside her brown Mercedes G-Wagon which retails for a cool $127,000. She wore a skintight bodysuit, which featured an intricate black and white design, and turned her body away from the camera. She she turned her face towards the camera, she flicked her yet black hair and offered a sultry look, while resting one leg on the edge of the car which showed off her grey sneakers.

Next up is Kylie’s Rolls Royce… or should we say, one of her Rolls Royce’s! At just 23, Ky owns multiple vehicles from the luxury car manufacturer and posed in front of one in a December 2019 Instagram pic. The $450K Rolls Royce Phantom was on full display as the Kylie Skin CEO stood in front, wearing a light brown ribbed turtleneck with dark brown leather pants, which were cinched at the ankles. She paired the ‘fit with tan stiletto pumps and a small purse in the same color.

Kylie jumped in the passenger seat of what appeared to be her Mercedes Benz G-Wagon in an October 2019 snap, and flashed her luxury handbag in multiple pics. “movie night. what’s your favorite movie?” she captioned the carousel post, which showed her in a red and blue tartan-style flannelette, which she paired with black pants, and a black quilted Chanel purse. In the final snap, she playfully reached her hand towards the camera, showing off her long pink claws and glittering silver watch in the process.