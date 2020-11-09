Kylie Jenner Sizzles In Pink Corset As She Bathes In A Bathtub Full Of Rose Petals — See Sexy Pic

Kylie Jenner is so excited about her new rose bath collection that she wore a pink corset white sitting in a tub of petals to get fans prepped for her product drop.

Kylie Jenner is always such a genius when it comes to marketing her new cosmetic and skin care product launches. Her new rose bath collection and holiday advent calendar are dropping on Nov. 12 and she put out a super sexy promo photo to get fans ready for it. The 23-year-old looked like an old-school Hollywood glamour queen in a photo while wearing a pale pink, body hugging corset.

Kylie could be seen sitting up in a bathtub filled with pink rose petals, with one of her legs bent up above the layer of flowers. She gave the camera a super sultry expression, as Ky held one of her perfectly manicured hand across her chest. Her dark brunette hair came just below her shoulders, and featured old-school 1940s inspired waves.

The rest of the photo was bathed in Kylie’s favorite color pink. In addition to the petals and her bodysuit — which flattered her tiny waist — several of her new products were featured around the rim of the tub. Tall, thin candles were lit behind the cosmetics mogul, while a smaller rose bath candle burned next to her.

Fans gushed in the comments about how stunning Kylie looked in the photo. User @mayababbyy wrote, “LITERAL GODDESS” while @miss.toottaaaa told Ky, “You look gorgeous.” @myriskelashes marveled, “OH MY GAWD. This photo too. Wow @kyliejenner,” while @edits_13xx observed, “Omg Kylie looks amazing.”

Kylie showed off her new rose bath collection products via her Instagram stories on Nov. 9, saying how she wanted to bring fans some wonderful new self care products just in time for the 2020 holidays. Her collection includes a bottle of rose bubble bath with vitamins and floral extracts, a rose body scrub, Kylie’s first ever bath salts in rose scents, as well as two candles with the scents of Tahitian vanilla and coconut in one, and a well as gardenia garden candle. It all comes together to make for the ultimate rose bath experience….even if Kylie’s sexy corset and tub full of rose petals aren’t included.