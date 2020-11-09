See Pic

Kylie Jenner Sizzles In Pink Corset As She Bathes In A Bathtub Full Of Rose Petals — See Sexy Pic

MEGA
Kylie Jenner launches a limited-edition sunglasses range with eyewear company Quay Australia - and wears a faux pixie cut. The QUAYXKYLIE capsule collection - comprised of 4 styles and 11 skis - will be available from July 11 at www.QuayAustralia.com and retailers worldwide for $75-$80 (USD) each. Kylie, who personally designed the sunglasses alongside the Quay Australia team, said: "I've been wearing Quay Australia sunglasses for a long time. I'm so excited to create my very own collection and share my love for the brand with my fans." Quay Australia founder Linda Hammond said: "We've found the perfect collaborator in Kylie. Her social influence is unparalleled and she is known for her dynamic style and edge that her followers want to emulate." *BYLINE MUST CREDIT: QUAY AUSTRALIA/SPLASH NEWS Pictured: Kylie Jenner Ref: SPL1528162 280617 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
EXCLUSIVE: Kylie Jenner puts her incredible curves on display in a crop top and sweat pants with a Louis Vuitton Handbag and Bottega Veneta shoes while leaving Delilah Bar/Restaurant in West Hollywood, CA. 22 Aug 2020 Pictured: Kylie Jenner. Photo credit: TheRealSPW / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA695552_003.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Kylie Jenner arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Kylie Jenner arrives to Craigs in Los Angeles, CA *Dress - Dundas custom made dress *Shoes - Olgana Paris ‚ÄòL‚ÄôAttachante‚Äô pumps *Ring - Martin Katz pink sapphire ring Pictured: Kylie Jenner Ref: SPL5015449 090818 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Pap Nation / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights View Gallery View Gallery 15 Photos.
Senior Evening Writer

Kylie Jenner is so excited about her new rose bath collection that she wore a pink corset white sitting in a tub of petals to get fans prepped for her product drop.

Kylie Jenner  is always such a genius when it comes to marketing her new cosmetic and skin care product launches. Her new rose bath collection and holiday advent calendar are dropping on Nov. 12 and she put out a super sexy promo photo to get fans ready for it. The 23-year-old looked like an old-school Hollywood glamour queen in a photo while wearing a pale pink, body hugging corset.

Kylie could be seen sitting up in a bathtub filled with pink rose petals, with one of her legs bent up above the layer of flowers. She gave the camera a super sultry expression, as Ky held one of her perfectly manicured hand across her chest. Her dark brunette hair came just below her shoulders, and featured old-school 1940s inspired waves.

The rest of the photo was bathed in Kylie’s favorite color pink. In addition to the petals and her bodysuit — which flattered her tiny waist —  several of her new products were featured around the rim of the tub. Tall, thin candles were lit behind the cosmetics mogul, while a smaller rose bath candle burned next to her.

Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner loves the color pink. She wore this dress for her 21st birthday dinner at West Hollywood’s Craig’s Restaurant in Aug. 2018. Photo credit: MEGA.

Fans gushed in the comments about how stunning Kylie looked in the photo. User @mayababbyy wrote, “LITERAL GODDESS” while @miss.toottaaaa told Ky, “You look gorgeous.” @myriskelashes marveled, “OH MY GAWD. This photo too. Wow @kyliejenner,” while @edits_13xx observed, “Omg Kylie looks amazing.”

Kylie showed off her new rose bath collection products via her Instagram stories on Nov. 9, saying how she wanted to bring fans some wonderful new self care products just in time for the 2020 holidays. Her collection includes a bottle of rose bubble bath with vitamins and floral extracts, a rose body scrub, Kylie’s first ever bath salts in rose scents, as well as two candles with the scents of Tahitian vanilla and coconut in one, and a well as gardenia garden candle. It all comes together to make for the ultimate rose bath experience….even if Kylie’s sexy corset and tub full of rose petals aren’t included.