Kylie Jenner Wears Sheer Leopard Tights To Reveal New Collection, Wild Thing — See Pic

Kylie Jenner looked practically purrrr-fect in a sexy campaign for her latest Kylie Cosmetics collection. What better way to celebrate ‘Wild Thing’ than with leopard lingerie and sheer stockings?

Kylie Jenner debuted her fiercest look yet, and it’s all in honor of her upcoming “Wild Thing” collection for Kylie Cosmetics. The 23-year-old billionaire went full glam for her campaign promoting the October 26 makeup release, posing in an animal-print room and rocking leopard from head to toe. Kylie looked simply stunning in a pair of sheer leopard-print tights as she perched on a matching chair. The makeup mogul rocked massive, wild curls and slipped into a leopard bra, as well. She completed the look with sky-high stilettos.

The all-leopard everything is the perfect complement to the Wild Thing collection. The new line, which includes lip kits, glosses, powders, and eyeshadows, are encased in leopard print packaging. Some palettes even feature the photo of Kylie lounging in her lingerie on the cover. Kylie told her fans on Instagram while showing off the products that she’s super excited for the collection to launch on October 26; “[I’ve] been waiting too long for this one!” she wrote.

Kylie’s done the animal print lingerie look before. Remember her show-stopping appearance in the “WAP” music video? The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star wore a barely-there leopard bodysuit with a train trailing behind her while she strutted down a hallway, along with opera-length leopard gloves. She made her way into a room that looked almost identical to her new photoshoot location.

Someone who loved Kylie’s new photos? Her ex, Travis Scott. The rapper, 29, commented with two leg emojis, just TK days after they posed for a curiously sexy photoshoot together. The photos, which showed a shirtless Travis curled up on a scantily-clad Kylie had fans wondering if they secretly got back together.