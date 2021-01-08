See Pic

Kylie Jenner Takes A Sexy Bubble Bath In New Pic Amid Kim's Marriage Struggles

Kylie Jenner indulged in her luxe rose-scented bubble bath! The makeup mogul also showed off her sexy, bright red hair.

Kylie Jenner, 23, is unwinding amidst the current Kardashian family drama. The reality star indulged in a sexy bubble bath in a post shared to her Instagram account on Friday, Jan. 8. Kylie seductively looked off to the side as she squeezed her Kylie Skin Rose Bubble Bath ($26) into the tub. The suds filled the tub and strategically covered her nude body as she soaked in the water.

The makeup mogul opted to go into the bath with a full face of makeup, including a black liner and nude glossed-up lip. She kept her long hair in a high half pony tail, showing off it’s bright red hue — a dramatic departure from her honey highlighted locks! “It’s National Bubble Bath Day,” the caption read. Kylie dropped her rose bath collection — which included her first candles, as well as a rose bath salt and body scrub — back in November. “The best,” Kylie also wrote on her own Instagram story, re-posting the same pic.

Kylie’s sexy new photo comes as reports continue to swirl that her older sister Kim Kardashian, 40, is having marriage struggles with Kanye West, 43. “Kim’s been doing everything possible to save her marriage, they’ve been having trouble, as everyone knows, but she just hasn’t wanted to give up,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife on Jan. 6. “They’ve been doing counseling, but they’ve really been spending very little time together. They pretty much just come together for the kids now,” the insider also spilled.

Kim and Kanye were friends for years before linking up romantically in 2012, and tying the knot at Italy’s Forte di Belvedere in 2014. The couple have welcomed four children together: North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 1. Reports that divorce could be on the horizon began in part as Kanye has been spending most of his time on his Wyoming ranch, while Kim has stayed at their Calabasas home in California. The SKIMS founder and Yeezy designer have yet to publicly address the reports.

As for the rest of the KarJenner clan, things appear to be business as usual: Kylie, ex Travis Scott, daughter Stormi, 2, along with Kris, Kourtney and Kendall Jenner, all enjoyed a recent getaway in Aspen, Colorado. Like Kylie, Kendall and and Kourtney both also shared recent sexy photos what appear to be taken at the $450K a month rental home in the ritzy ski town. Recently, Kylie also unfollowed several of her closest friends on Instagram including Sofia Richie, Fai Khadra, and Victoria Villarroel.