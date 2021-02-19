Psalm West, 1, Rocks Dad Kanye’s Yeezus Merch As He Rides A Scooter In Cute Video

Cuteness overload! Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s son Psalm rocked head-to-toe Yeezy in a cute video shared by aunt Kylie Jenner!

Psalm West is growing up so fast! Kim Kardashian and Kanye West‘s 1-year-old son — their youngest of four children — showed off his scooter skills in a new video Kylie Jenner shared on February 18. The proud aunt filmed her nephew speeding away on his scooter, but not before she could capture his stylish outfit.

Psalm sported his dad’s Yeezus Tour merch, which included a tie dye t-shirt with a skull on it. He sped away on his scooter in a pair of cool Yeezy sneakers by his dad’s luxury fashion brand in partnership with Adidas. Psalm paired his designer footwear with camouflage shorts, just like his dad has done on many occasions. He also wore a white helmet while he ventured around one of the famous family’s homes.

Kylie spent quality time with Kimye’s son just one day before her sister, Kim filed for divorce from Kanye. The filing came after months of speculation that the couple’s marriage was in trouble. On February 19, multiple sources confirmed to HollywoodLife that Kim filed legal documents to end the couple’s marriage. Though, TMZ was first to report the news, and also claimed that Kim and Kanye’s divorce negotiations were as “amicable” as ever.

Kim and Kanye have reportedly agreed to a joint custody agreement of their four children: daughters North, 7, and Chicago, 3, and sons Saint, 5, and Psalm. TMZ also reported that the couple has a prenup, in which neither party took issue with. Additionally, Kim reportedly filed the legal documents through powerhouse Hollywood attorney, Laura Wasser — who’s worked with the likes of Angelina Jolie, Britney Spears, Jennifer Garner, Christina Aguilera, Gwen Stefani (and many more) in their respective divorces.

HollywoodLife reached out to representatives for both Kim and Kanye for comment. Neither the SKIMS founder, nor the 21-time Grammy-winner have addressed the news publicly. The Kardashian family has remained silent about the situation as well.