Camila Cabello Rocks Daisy Dukes & Bandana Crop Top As She Eats Ice Cream: Photo

Camila Cabello certainly seemed to be enjoying her time off in Europe, as she shared snaps of herself taking in the sights following her performance at the 2022 UEFA Champions League Final. The pop princess shared a fun photo album of her escapades via her Instagram on Monday May 30, captioning it with a set of smiley faces. Rocking a casual ensemble of daisy dukes and a bandana crop top as she tucked into some ice cream, Camila was all smiles.

Two days prior, the Havana singer put on an electrifying performance ahead of the match between Liverpool and Real Madrid at the soccer championship, which took place in Paris, with Real Madrid coming out on top with a score of 1-0. Donning a revealing white crop top and skirt covered in fringe, Camila belted out her famous tunes — including Señorita, Bam Bam, and Don’t Go Yet — to a captivated audience at the Saint-Denis’s Stade de France. The star dazzled during the choreographed show, with a slew of backup dancers flanking Camila as she commanded attention in the center of the field, much like J.Lo at her Superbowl performance!

insFans immediately took to social media to gush about their favorite singer’s Paris extravaganza. “What a performance, what a class act you are @Camila_Cabello and the whole world was watching that, congratulations job well done girl! Amazing,” wrote one excited follower, as another posted, “Camilla Cabello’s performance at the finals….really eased the tension… It was so beautiful…” And yet another poked fun at team that ended up losing in the finals, sharing, “Camilla Cabello put on a better show than Liverpool…”

Meanwhile, stans want to know more about what is going on with Camila’s personal life — or her love life to be more precise! Since she broke off her two-year romance with Shawn Mendes back in November, Camila has her followers in a frenzy trying to find some answers. Fortunately, they got some when Camila appeared in a video for Vogue in April, where she revealed her relationship status since splitting from Shawn. “Now that I’m single, I wear a lot more lipstick and red lips and brown lips,” she explained during a makeup tutorial. “I don’t like the feeling of kissing someone with gloss on. It’s a lot. So now that I’m not kissing anybody, it’s gloss time, baby!”