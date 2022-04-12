Watch

Camila Cabello Confirms She’s Single & Jokes About ‘Not Kissing Anybody’ After Shawn Mendes Split

In a new video for ‘Vogue,’ Camila Cabello revealed that she’s single by joking that she’s wearing more lip gloss these days because she’s ‘not kissing anybody’ after her split from Shawn Mendes.

Camila Cabello shared her skincare routine and beauty secrets with Vogue in a new video, and in the process, she revealed her relationship status since splitting from Shawn Mendes in Nov. 2021. While finishing up her everyday makeup look, Camila showed off her favorite lip gloss. As she put it on her lips, she shared, “Now that I’m single, I wear a lot more lipstick and red lips and brown lips. I don’t like the feeling of kissing someone with with gloss on. It’s a lot. So now that I’m not kissing anybody, it’s gloss time, baby!”

It’s been five months since Camila and Shawn called it quits after more than two years of dating. The two ended things amicably, and were even photographed hanging out together as friends in the beginning of 2022. In recent interviews, they’ve both opened up about the love they still have for one another following the breakup, but said that the relationship simply ran its course.

Of course, their music tells more to the story, as well. Camila released her post-breakup album, Familia, on April 8, while Shawn recently dropped his latest single, “When You’re Gone.” One particular track on Familia called “La Buena Vida” tells a similar story to “When You’re Gone” about the demise of the relationship. Both stars sing about starting to feel like it was time to end things, but not being ready to let go.

“I don’t feel like yours, you don’t feel like mine, and my twenties gonna pass me by, oh no, this is not the life,” Camila sings on her track. Meanwhile, Shawn croons, “I know what we’re supposed to do, it’s hard for me to let go of you, so I’m just tryna hold on, hold on, I don’t wanna know what it’s like when you’re gone.”

Camila has been hard at work promoting her new record since its release. On April 9, she took the stage at Saturday Night Live to sing two songs from the record — “Bam Bam” and “Psychofreak.” For the latter, she was joined by Willow Smith, her duet partner on the track.