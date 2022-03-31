Watch

​Shawn Mendes Recalls Trying To ‘Hold On’ To Camila Cabello In New Song ‘When You’re Gone’

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello iHeartRadio's Music Festival, Las Vegas, America - 19 Sep 2015 2015 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Day2
Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes share multiple kisses as they laugh as stagehand keeps building the set during their romantic soundcheck as fans join in on the laughs as they perform at Global Citizens in the hot sun day before massive event in Central Park in New York City. The pop star brought out her boyfriend to sing their hit song "Señorita" together in the hot sun and as the pair at times even stared at the stage hand who went about his business to complete making the massive stage. 24 Sep 2021 Pictured: Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes. Photo credit: Brian Prahl/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA790212_007.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes share multiple kisses as they laugh as stagehand keeps building the set during their romantic soundcheck as fans join in on the laughs as they perform at Global Citizens in the hot sun day before massive event in Central Park in New York City. The pop star brought out her boyfriend to sing their hit song "Señorita" together in the hot sun and as the pair at times even stared at the stage hand who went about his business to complete making the massive stage. 24 Sep 2021 Pictured: Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes. Photo credit: Brian Prahl/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA790212_004.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Miami, FL - Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello attend "Cinderella" Miami Premiere at Vizcaya Museum & Gardens. Pictured: Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello BACKGRID USA 2 SEPTEMBER 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: The Grosby Group / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 31 Photos.
Deputy Editor of New York City

New music from Shawn Mendes is here, and the lyrics from his March 31 track, ‘When You’re Gone,’ have him looking back on the process of ending his relationship with Camila Cabello.

Shawn Mendes looks back on his relationship with Camila Cabello fondly in his new track “When You’re Gone,” which was released with a music video on March 31. The song is about the time in a relationship where you know it has to end, but will do anything to prevent that from happening. “I know what we’re supposed to do, it’s so hard for me to let go of you, so I’m just tryna hold on,” Shawn sings. “Hold on, I don’t wanna know what it’s like when you’re gone. I don’t wanna move on.”

In the chorus, Shawn admits that being with the song’s subject was the “happiest [he’s] ever been.” In the bridge, he realizes his lady is slipping away. “Starting to feel like you don’t need me,” he sings. “Wanna believe it’s all for the better. It’s getting real, I’m missing you deeply, so I’m just tryna hold on.” Although Shawn never explicitly confirmed that the song is about Camila, the two went through a public breakup in Nov. 2021, and have no doubt been inspiring each other’s new music in the months since.

shawn mendes camial cabello
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello together. (Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock)

Earlier this month, Camila released her post-breakup track, “Bam Bam,” which features Ed Sheeran. “Bam Bam” is about coming out on the other side of a breakup that was difficult. “Asi es la vida, si, yeah that’s just life, baby,” Camila sings in the chorus. “Yeah, love came around and it knocked me down, but I’m back on my feet.”

Related Gallery

Shawn Mendes: Pics Of The Singer

Singer Shawn Mendes looks hot as he emerges from the ocean during a beach day in Miami. 06 Jan 2022 Pictured: Shawn Mendes. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA818074_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
*NO MAIL ONLINE* Shawn Mendes takes in the sights of Byron Bay in Australia, enjoying a walk on the beach to Byron's famous lighthouse. Shawn took off his t-shirt to top up his tan during his afternoon walk, and stopped for selfies with some eager fans. Pictured: Shawn Mendes Ref: SPL5126534 051119 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Media-Mode / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No Australia Rights, No New Zealand Rights, No Spain Rights
*NO MAIL ONLINE* Shawn Mendes takes in the sights of Byron Bay in Australia, enjoying a walk on the beach to Byron's famous lighthouse. Shawn took off his t-shirt to top up his tan during his afternoon walk, and stopped for selfies with some eager fans. Pictured: Shawn Mendes Ref: SPL5126534 051119 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Media-Mode / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No Australia Rights, No New Zealand Rights, No Spain Rights

The lyrics also have explicit references to Shawn, with Camila singing, “You said you hated the ocean but you’re surfing now.” Shawn is openly afraid of the ocean, but took up surfing right around the time he and Camila split in the fall. She also sing, “We were kids at the start, I guess we’re grown ups now,” which is a direct reference to how young she and Shawn were when they first got together in the summer of 2019.

shawn mendes
Shawn Mendes performing onstage. (Sachyn Mital/Shutterstock)

Despite ending their romantic relationship, though, Shawn and Camila have stayed on amicable terms. At the beginning of 2022, they were photographed spending time together in Miami. Then, Camila broke her silence about the breakup in a March 2022 interview. “I think as I get older, yeah, the priorities shift,” Camila admitted. “I think it was that way for both of us.” She also said that she has “nothing but love” for Shawn after their split.