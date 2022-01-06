Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello Reunite In Florida Months After Split — New Photos

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello were spotted out in Florida together almost two months after their split. Have they reignited their relationship?

Almost two months after their split, Shawn Mendes, 23, and Camila Cabello, 24, have reunited. In photos you can see here, the pair were spotted walking their adorable Golden Retriever, Tarzan, in Miami, Florida on Jan. 6, as they were all smiles under the sun. Camila seemed to be wearing a light-colored sundress while Shawn opted for a casual look of light blue jeans and a white t-shirt. It was unclear whether the two were reuniting as a full-blown couple again, or if they were just sufficiently co-parenting their pup, but it was nice to see them together again!

The former couple of two years announced the news of their breakup in a joint statement issued on their respective Instagram Stories on Nov. 17, assuring fans their “love for one another” was still “stronger than ever.”

“We’ve decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever,” the message read. “We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward.”