See Pics

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello Reunite In Florida Months After Split — New Photos

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
** RIGHTS: ONLY UNITED STATES, BRAZIL, CANADA ** Capri, ITALY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Newly married couple, the German Model Heidi Klum is spotted kissing with her musician husband Tom Kaulitz out in Capri. The couple who married on the idyllic island were spotted on the beach enjoying a passionate little kiss and a cuddle as they sizzled in the Italian sunshine. It all seemed too much for Heidi with the all this heat of affection as the model decided to raise the temperatures of her own even higher by taking off her stunning white swimsuit and went topless with her long haired beau Tom showing off his manly physique. Tom's brother Bill Kaulitz was also spotted enjoying his time in blazing sunshine with the happy couple. *Shot on 08/04/19* Pictured: Heidi Klum - Tom Kaulitz BACKGRID USA 5 AUGUST 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
The Hamptons, NY - *EXCLUSIVE* Emily Ratajkowski meets her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard and dog Colombo at the beach in The Hamptons. Te couple share a kiss before Emily goes for a bike ride with her friends. Pictured: Sebastian Bear-McClard, Emily Ratajkowski BACKGRID USA 13 AUGUST 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Actress Zoe Saldana puts on a westuit for a Sunday surf session with her husband Marco Perego Saldana. The pair showed some PDA in between waves while out enjoying a family beach day in Malibu. Pictured: Zoe Saldana, Marco Perego Saldana BACKGRID USA 20 SEPTEMBER 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Tulum, MEXICO - *EXCLUSIVE* - She jetted off to Tulum, Mexico with her boyfriend Eyal Booker last week despite the UK being in the midst of a second lockdown. Delilah Belle Hamlin and Eyal Booker were spotted kissing by their resort swimming pool and later on checking the beach. Pictured: Delilah Belle Hamlin and Eyal Booker BACKGRID USA 24 NOVEMBER 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 8 Photos.
News Writer

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello were spotted out in Florida together almost two months after their split. Have they reignited their relationship?

Almost two months after their split, Shawn Mendes, 23, and Camila Cabello, 24, have reunited. In photos you can see here, the pair were spotted walking their adorable Golden Retriever, Tarzan, in Miami, Florida on Jan. 6, as they were all smiles under the sun. Camila seemed to be wearing a light-colored sundress while Shawn opted for a casual look of light blue jeans and a white t-shirt. It was unclear whether the two were reuniting as a full-blown couple again, or if they were just sufficiently co-parenting their pup, but it was nice to see them together again!

Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello at the Met Gala, 2021 (Matt Baron/Shutterstock).

The former couple of two years announced the news of their breakup in a joint statement issued on their respective Instagram Stories on Nov. 17, assuring fans their “love for one another” was still “stronger than ever.”

“We’ve decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever,” the message read. “We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward.”

Shawn and Camila originally confirmed their romance in the summer of 2019, thought they’ve been friends since 2015. The musicians first sparked speculation about their romance after their collaboration on the steamy 2019 track “Señorita.” They confirmed their partnership not too long after the release, causing many to question if their relationship was real or a PR stunt. Shawn then shut down that speculation, responding to paparazzi at LAX by saying their coming together was “definitely not a publicity stunt.”

Shawn also told told radio.com of the relationship in 2020: “I thought that I was a pretty open, emotional, guy until I started being in a relationship with someone that I really, truly love and, realizing that ‘oh no, I really have this big ego, and I don’t want to show her that I’m hurting and I don’t want to show her that that offended me, and like I want to be the man, and I want to be strong in this relationship.’”