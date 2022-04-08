Camila Cabello Hints Shawn Mendes ‘Working All The Time’ Led To Split In New Song ‘La Buena Vida’

Shawn Mendes is the inspiration behind a number of songs on Camila Cabello’s new album, but she appears to give new insight into their split on one specific track, ‘La Buena Vida.’

Camila Cabello released her new album, Familia, on April 8, and while several songs appears to be about her breakup from Shawn Mendes, there’s one heartbreaking track, “La Buena Vida,” that tells more of the story. The song is about missing a significant other while they’re away. “I woke up happy by accident, I forgot you were gone again,” Camila start the song by singing.

In the chorus, she cites a busy work schedule as the reason the two are kept apart. “You should be here, should be with me tonight, instead you’r working, you’re working all the time, why am I home alone with your glass of wine?” she sings. The song features Camila going through the motions of realizing that a relationship might be over, as she also sings, “I’m forgetting what it’s like to wake up next to you, and this is what I’m going through.” By the end of the track, she wonders, “I don’t feel like yours, you don’t feel like mine, and my 20s are gonna pass me by.”

The feelings in this song mirror what Camila said about her split from Shawn in an interview with Apple Music at the beginning of March. “I think as I get older, yeah, the priorities shift,” she admitted. “And I feel like it was that way for both of us.” However, Camila insisted that she still has “nothing but love” Shawn, who she was friends with for years before they started dating in 2019. The two split in Nov. 2021 after more than two years together.

Shawn is also currently in the process of putting out new music with the release of his song “When You’re Gone” on March 31. On the song, Shawn also sings about knowing that it’s time to end a relationship. “I know what we’re supposed to do, it’s so hard for me to let go of you, so I’m just tryna hold on,” he sings. After releasing the track, he confirmed in an interview that he wrote the song one month after his split from Camila. He also revealed that he shared the song with Camila before dropping it publicly. The two have remained on good terms since their split.