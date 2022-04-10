Willow Smith & Camila Cabello Bring ‘Psychofreak’ Energy To ‘SNL’: Watch

‘Bam Bam’! Camila Cabello is back on ‘SNL’ and brought along her ‘Psychofreak’ collaborator Willow Smith to perform their hot new duet!

Camila Cabello is back on Saturday Night Live — and the 25-year-old had an an assist Willow Smith. The two graced Studio 8H with her presence on the April 9th episode, hosted by Jake Gyllenhaal as they brought the house down with their hot new single “Psychofreak.” Camila has previously declared the track was about her split from Fifth Harmony — and she certainly sang with passion as Willow sang along and supported with guitar.

CAMILA CABELO AND WILLOW PERFORMING PSYCHOFREAK THEY ATE! pic.twitter.com/3njcozCdY2 — sebastián (@lovingcmila) April 10, 2022

“Everybody says they miss the old me/I been on this ride since I was fifteenI don’t blame the girls for how it went down, down,” she crooned, referencing the group’s split and her now successful solo career. Meanwhile, Willow sang about her individuality — delivering a strong stage presence throughout the performance. “Wish I could be like everyone…But I’m not like anyone,” she sang.

Camila stunned in a black latex episode with red gloves, complimenting Willow’s orange blazer crop top and mini skirt. Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith‘s daughter paired the two piece ensemble with tights and chunky boots. The live appearance marks Willow’s first since dad Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars. After the incident, Willow, 21, attended the Vanity Fair Oscar Party with her family.

Camila also sang her new tune “Bam Bam” featuring Ed Sheeran with a colorful display of backup dancers. Camila and her ex-boyfriend Shawn Mendes‘ break-up was a surprise no one saw coming — and the pair are certainly playing out their feelings through music. The Fifth Harmony alum and Canadian singer, 23, linked up romantically in 2019 after collaborating on “Senorita” — but announced they were going their separate ways in Nov. 2021 after over two years together.

“Hey guys, we’ve decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever we started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends,” they wrote in a joint statement shared to social media on November 18. “We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward. Camila and Shawn,” they signed off.

Shawn recently released his break-up themed tune “When You’re Gone,” which he wrote just a month after splitting with the Cuban-American beauty. “I wrote this song about a month after Camila and I broke up… A month later, you kind of start having all the memories of things that happened, and all the memories of so many amazing things….And I was writing about that,” he explained to Extra.