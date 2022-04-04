Listen

Shawn Mendes Teases A Potential Collaboration With Camila Cabello After Their Split

Shawn Mendes said he ‘wouldn’t be surprised’ if he and his ex Camila Cabello join each other on the same stage at iHeartRadio’s upcoming Wango Tango concert, in a new interview.

Shawn Mendes, 23, is open to taking a future stage with Camila Cabello, 25, despite their recent split. The singer spoke with Ryan Seacrest about how he wouldn’t rule out a collaborative performance with his ex during their appearance at the iHeartRadio Wango Tango concert on June 4 and even admitted that he still loves her.

“I wouldn’t be surprised. I wouldn’t put it past us,” he said about the potential that fans will see them sing together again, in an interview with Ryan during On-Air with Ryan Seacrest. “I’ve loved Camila for so many years, and that’s never going to change.”

Shawn’s comment about Camila comes after his song “When You’re Gone” seemed to indicate he was trying to “hold on” to the fellow singer after they broke up in Nov. 2021. “I know what we’re supposed to do, it’s so hard for me to let go of you, so I’m just tryna hold on,” Shawn sings in the music video for the tune, which was released on March 31. “Hold on, I don’t wanna know what it’s like when you’re gone. I don’t wanna move on.”

Like Shawn, Camila has also been open about the struggles in their relationship before their split. She revealed that “anxiety” got in the way of their connection a lot of the time. “I felt so anxious, cripplingly anxious. I just felt really unstable, and I just felt a mess because suddenly, this thing that was distracting me, my work and filming, was not there,” she said on the Time to Walk app on Apple Fitness+ in Nov. “And so I was just left with my anxiety and my mind. And it was getting in the way of my relationship. It was getting in the way of my friendships, my time at home.”

A source also revealed that Ed Sheeran, who Camila teamed up with for the new song “Bam Bam” helped her cope with the split. “Right now, Camila is hyper focused on her career. She is really putting everything she has into this and working with Ed Sheeran on ‘Bam Bam’ really was an eye opener for her,” the source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Ed reminded her how talented and unique she was as an artist on her own. Ed gave her great advice and he told her that this is a new chapter for her. It helped to rebuild her confidence in herself and in her abilities.”