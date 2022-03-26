Camila Cabello: How Ed Sheeran & Her Music Helped Her ‘Heal’ After Shawn Mendes Split

Camila Cabello has ‘accepted that it’s over’ with Shawn Mendes and her busy schedule, which includes making music with Ed Sheeran, is helping her move forward and look to the future in her journey to finding ‘the one.’

Camila Cabello, 25, and Shawn Mendes, 23, may have been one of Hollywood’s hottest couples in the past, but now that their romance is over, she’s looking toward music and fellow singers to help her move on to the next chapter of her life. The singer has teamed up with Ed Sheeran for the new song “Bam Bam” and it turns out it’s been helping her focus on her life and future goals in both her career and love life.

“Right now, Camila is hyper focused on her career. She is really putting everything she has into this and working with Ed Sheeran on ‘Bam Bam’ really was an eye opener for her,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Ed reminded her how talented and unique she was as an artist on her own. Ed gave her great advice and he told her that this is a new chapter for her. It helped to rebuild her confidence in herself and in her abilities.”

“Regarding future romance, she wants to be alone for a minute,” the source continued. “Camila still believes that ‘the one’ is out there and she what a catch she is, but she is not looking for that right now. She feels that love will find her again when the time is right.”

As far as whether she and Shawn are still friends, the insider further explained that it could take time to get to that point, but the “Havana” crooner is not dwelling on the split.

“Camila is moving on from Shawn Mendes and she’s accepted that this is over,” the insider shared. “He will always be her first love and that won’t change, but she is no longer wanting to work things out because there is really nothing left to work out. Getting back to what she loves more than anything, her music, has helped her to heal from any pain that was caused by the split.”

“She hopes that one day they can be close friends like they were before things got serious, but she is not going to push for that,” the insider concluded. “If it happens organically, that is great. If it doesn’t, that is fine too.”

Camila and Shawn, who started dating in 2019, announced their split in Nov. 2021.