Camila Cabello Admits Anxiety ‘Got In The Way’ Of Relationship With Shawn Mendes Before Split

Camila Cabello admitted that anxiety is one of the reasons her relationship with Shawn Mendes ended after two years together.

Camila Cabello, 24, and Shawn Mendes, 23, officially called it quits after two years of dating and Camila opened up about what led to the pair splitting up. Camila spilled about her feelings before the breakup while on the Time to Walk app on Apple Fitness+, revealing that her anxiety was so “crippling,” that it took a toll on her relationship.

Speaking first about how she used to be in Fifth Harmony, Camila revealed, “Before the pandemic, I felt really burnt out. I had been working pretty nonstop since I was 15. And the rigor with which I started working, there was just no time off. I was barely home. I didn’t have time to get to know who I was outside of my career. Pile that onto struggles with mental health, with anxiety, with these toxic levels of stress, it wasn’t even a meltdown because I would just work through it.”

“I was just exhausted in every way and at that point, I felt like I was running a marathon with a broken leg,” she admitted. “I kept going, but it was extremely hard. And I wish that I would’ve just been like, ‘Let me just stop for a second and get a nice cast for my broken leg and get some physical therapy.’ But I didn’t. COVID stepped in and kind of did it for me.”

Camila then revealed how that buildup of anxiety had a negative effect on her romance with Shawn. “I felt so anxious, cripplingly anxious. I just felt really unstable, and I just felt a mess because suddenly, this thing that was distracting me, my work and filming, was not there. And so I was just left with my anxiety and my mind. And it was getting in the way of my relationship. It was getting in the way of my friendships, my time at home.”

While her anxiety was starting to get the best of her, she didn’t let it, admitting, “I definitely asked for help. I asked for time. And I learned a lot of tools,” she said. “I tried a lot of different things, different kinds of therapy, meditation, exercise, changing the way I eat, definitely changing the way I schedule my time and making sure that there’s balance, that I have time for friendships and connection with people and I’m not just nose to the grindstone, not paying attention to my body and my needs.”