Shawn Mendes Goes Shirtless To Hit The Beach After Camila Cabello Split — Watch

Shawn Mendes opted to go completely shirtless when he went for a stroll on the beach after his split with Camila Cabello.

Shawn Mendes, 23, seems to be doing just fine after his split from Camila Cabello, 24, as he went for a stroll on the beach while shirtless. Shawn enjoyed his day on the beach when he filmed himself with a sultry look on his face while looking into the camera with a bag hanging off his shoulder. He then panned to the ocean, where he zoomed in on the waves. In the second video, Shawn posted just the waves with two white heart emojis.

After two years of dating, the couple officially announced on Nov. 17, via a joint statement on Instagram, that they were ending their relationship. The statement read, “We’ve decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever.”

It continued, “We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward.”

While we were so upset to hear the news, the couple were friends first, before they started officially dating back in 2019, so we know that their relationship will remain strong.

Meanwhile, Shawn isn’t the only one in a happy place after the breakup. Just one day ago, Camila debuted a brand new hair makeover, ditching her black hair for icy blue locks. Her new hairstyle was a light blue and platinum blonde hue that was done up in voluminous waves, and she captioned the photos, “I clean up ok.”