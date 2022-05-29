Camila Cabello Dances In White Crop Top & Fringe Skirt At UEFA Finals Opening Ceremony: Photos

Camila Cabello gave her fans just what they wanted when she took over the stage at the 2022 UEFA Champions League Final. The Havana singer put on an electrifying performance ahead of the match between Liverpool and Real Madrid at the soccer championship, which took place in Paris on Saturday, May 28, with Real Madrid coming out on top with a score of 1-0.

Rocking a revealing white crop top and skirt covered in fringe, Camila belted out her famous tunes — including Señorita, Bam Bam, and Don’t Go Yet — to a captivated audience at the Saint-Denis’s Stade de France. The star dazzled during the choreographed show, with a slew of backup dancers flanking Camila as she commanded attention in the center of the field, much like J.Lo at her Superbowl performance!

Fans immediately took to social media to gush about their favorite singer’s Paris extravaganza. “What a performance, what a class act you are @Camila_Cabello and the whole world was watching that, congratulations job well done girl! Amazing,” wrote one excited follower, as another posted, “Camilla Cabello’s performance at the finals….really eased the tension… It was so beautiful…” And yet another poked fun at team that ended up losing in the finals, sharing, “Camilla Cabello put on a better show than Liverpool…”

Meanwhile, stans want to know more about what is going on with Camila’s personal life — or her love life to be more precise! Since she broke off her two-year romance with Shawn Mendes back in November, Camila has her followers in a frenzy trying to find some answers. Fortunately, they got some when Camila appeared in a video for Vogue in April, where she revealed her relationship status since splitting from Shawn. “Now that I’m single, I wear a lot more lipstick and red lips and brown lips,” she explained during a makeup tutorial. “I don’t like the feeling of kissing someone with gloss on. It’s a lot. So now that I’m not kissing anybody, it’s gloss time, baby!”