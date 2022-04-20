Shawn Mendes Says He ‘Constantly Feels Like’ He’s ‘Drowning’ In Open Letter To Fans

Shawn Mendes took to social media to share a lengthy message about the private struggles he's been going through in his life and admitted he decided to share his feelings as a way to be more open and honest to fans.

Shawn Mendes, 23, is speaking from his heart in his latest social media message. The singer randomly posted a long open letter to his fans about the up and down feelings he’s been having about who he is as a person on April 19 and received a plethora of support. In his message, he admitted that he sometimes feels like he’s “constantly drowning” and has been “afraid” that if people “know and see the truth,” they “might think less of” him.

“i’m afraid that if people know and see the truth they might think less of me. They might become bored of me,” Shawn wrote in his Twitter message.

“The truth, in current form is a 23 year old who constantly feels like he’s either flying or drowning. Maybe that’s just what it is to be in your 20’s idk, or maybe that’s just me,” he continued.

He also pointed out that “even with so much success,” he finds it “hard” to feel like he’s “not failing.” He revealed he feels “overwhelmed and overstimulated” but is “okay.”

After fans started expressing support but major concern for the “Stitches” crooner, he shared additional tweets that stated he is not hurting or upset. “im honestly so okay! i just wanna communicate with you guys in a real honest way. so i just typed i big old note out for you lol,” he wrote. “and i guess im like damn if i’m feeling this with all of the blessings i have i imagine there must be so many people feeling this and just don’t want them to feel alone !!”

Shawn’s messages come after he made headlines for going through a breakup with Camila Cabello, whom he dated for two years, in Nov. 2021. The two shared a public statement announcing their split and said they will “still be best friends” despite stepping away from their romance.

