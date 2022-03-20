Shawn Mendes Struggles With Being On His ‘Own’ After Camila Cabello Split: ‘Who Do I Call?’

Shawn Mendes took to Twitter to share a video of himself explaining the hardships, including ‘panic attacks,’ that he’s had since splitting from Camila Cabello, in a new heartfelt video.

Shawn Mendes, 23, is allowing his fans to see a vulnerable side to him in one of his latest Twitter videos. The singer opened up about what life’s been like for him ever since his breakup with Camila Cabello, 25, while sitting down at a piano, in the clip. He revealed the struggles he went through and the thoughts he had while learning to cope with the change.

“You don’t realize when you’re breaking up with someone … all the s**t that comes after it,” he said while talking to someone behind the camera in the video.

“Which is like, who do I call when I am, like, in a panic attack, who do I call when I am, like, f*cking on the edge, you know?” he continued. “And I think that’s the reality that kinda I am on my own now after like, finally I am actually on my own and I hate that … that’s my reality, you know.”

Shawn and Camila‘s split happened in Nov. 2021 after two years of dating, and they were honest about the news with their fans right away. “We’ve decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever,” a joint Instagram message from them read at the time. “We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward.”

Like Shawn, Camila talked about their split just a few weeks ago and revealed the cause of their decision to go separate ways. “Those years that we were together — my focus was just, ‘How can I live a happy life and be in a happy, healthy relationship?’” she explained to Zane Lowe on New Music Daily on Apple Music 1. “I was doing therapy a lot. My focus has really shifted. And even now while I’m in promo mode, honestly, if I’m not having fun, what’s the f*cking point? I think as I get older, yeah, the priorities shift. And I feel like that was that way for both of us.”