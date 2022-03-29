Shawn Mendes Moonwalks Shirtless While Sharing Snippet Of New Song: Watch

New music and no shirt. That was the theme of Shawn Mendes’ TikTok video where he moonwalked to a forthcoming single that may be about his ex Camila Cabello.

Shawn Mendes busted out a classic dance move to promote his new song, “When You’re Gone.” Oh, and by the way, he did so completely shirtless! The 23-year-old superstar singer showed off his moonwalking skills, as well as his chiseled abs, in a TikTok video he shared on Monday, March 28.

Shawn wore a pair of black jeans and socks as he performed the dance move made famous by Michael Jackson in the 1980s. A brief snippet of Shawn’s new single — which comes out Thursday, March 31 — played in the background.

Shawn’s new song sounds like a very emotional piece of music. That’s not surprising since he recently split from his girlfriend and fellow musician, Camila Cabello, after two years of dating. “Hold on, I don’t want to move what it’s like when you’re gone,” Shawn sings over an acoustic guitar in the video. “I don’t want to move on.”

The Grammy nominee wrote in his caption, “This is unusual behavior. ‘When You’re Gone’ is coming.” Fans are now even more excited about the new song. Shawn’s followers previously got a sneak peek at the upcoming single in a candid clip he posted on March 18. The footage showed Shawn sitting down playing the piano and opening up about how his life has changed since his breakup.

“You don’t realize when you’re breaking up with someone … all the s**t that comes after it,” he said while talking to someone behind the camera. Shawn added, “Which is like, who do I call when I am, like, in a panic attack, who do I call when I am, like, f*cking on the edge, you know? And I think that’s the reality that kinda I am on my own now after like, finally I am actually on my own and I hate that … that’s my reality, you know.”

Shawn and Camila‘s split happened in Nov. 2021. The stars seem to still be on friendly terms as they focus on their respective music careers post-split. Camila has a new song called “Bam Bam” featuring Ed Sheeran that came out on March 4. Fans believe that the single is about her breakup with Shawn, although she hasn’t confirmed this.