See Pics

Shawn Mendes Flaunts Chiseled Abs On The Beach 1 Day After Reuniting With Camila Cabello

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello iHeartRadio's Music Festival, Las Vegas, America - 19 Sep 2015 2015 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Day2
Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes share multiple kisses as they laugh as stagehand keeps building the set during their romantic soundcheck as fans join in on the laughs as they perform at Global Citizens in the hot sun day before massive event in Central Park in New York City. The pop star brought out her boyfriend to sing their hit song "Señorita" together in the hot sun and as the pair at times even stared at the stage hand who went about his business to complete making the massive stage. 24 Sep 2021 Pictured: Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes. Photo credit: Brian Prahl/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA790212_007.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes share multiple kisses as they laugh as stagehand keeps building the set during their romantic soundcheck as fans join in on the laughs as they perform at Global Citizens in the hot sun day before massive event in Central Park in New York City. The pop star brought out her boyfriend to sing their hit song "Señorita" together in the hot sun and as the pair at times even stared at the stage hand who went about his business to complete making the massive stage. 24 Sep 2021 Pictured: Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes. Photo credit: Brian Prahl/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA790212_004.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Miami, FL - Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello attend "Cinderella" Miami Premiere at Vizcaya Museum & Gardens. Pictured: Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello BACKGRID USA 2 SEPTEMBER 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: The Grosby Group / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 31 Photos.
News Writer

Shawn Mendes showed off his chiseled body in Miami on Friday, a day after he was spotted with ex Camila Cabello.

Welcome to Miami! Shawn Mendes has been looking hotter than ever while hanging out in Miami, Florida, photographed on Friday, Jan. 7 in nothing but black swim trunks as he soaked up the sun and took in some waves. The singer was spotted hanging out with his crew and wasn’t shy to show off his toned abs, arms, and legs, even flashing a smile to the camera as he took a dip in the ocean and enjoyed the sunny locale. The “Treat You Better” singer has definitely been taking in all Miami has to offer, showing off his hunky figure earlier in the week.

The sexy beach pics of the “Mercy” singer, 23, come just one day after he was spotted walking his Golden Retriever, Tarzan, with ex Camila Cabello, 24, almost two months after the pair announced their split. Camila seemed to be wearing a light-colored sundress while Shawn opted for a casual look of light blue jeans and a white t-shirt. It wasn’t clear if the two reunited just to co-parent their pup or if they were considering another go at their relationship. Camila was not photographed out with Shawn on the beach.

Shawn Mendes
Shawn Mendes shows off his fit figure in Florida (MEGA).

Related Gallery

Shawn Mendes -- PICS

Singer Shawn Mendes looks hot as he emerges from the ocean during a beach day in Miami. 06 Jan 2022 Pictured: Shawn Mendes. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA818074_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
*NO MAIL ONLINE* Shawn Mendes takes in the sights of Byron Bay in Australia, enjoying a walk on the beach to Byron's famous lighthouse. Shawn took off his t-shirt to top up his tan during his afternoon walk, and stopped for selfies with some eager fans. Pictured: Shawn Mendes Ref: SPL5126534 051119 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Media-Mode / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No Australia Rights, No New Zealand Rights, No Spain Rights
*NO MAIL ONLINE* Shawn Mendes takes in the sights of Byron Bay in Australia, enjoying a walk on the beach to Byron's famous lighthouse. Shawn took off his t-shirt to top up his tan during his afternoon walk, and stopped for selfies with some eager fans. Pictured: Shawn Mendes Ref: SPL5126534 051119 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Media-Mode / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No Australia Rights, No New Zealand Rights, No Spain Rights

The former couple of two years announced the news of their breakup in a joint statement issued on their respective Instagram Stories on Nov. 17, assuring fans their “love for one another” was still “stronger than ever.”

“We’ve decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever,” the message read. “We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward.”

Shawn and Camila originally confirmed their romance in the summer of 2019, thought they’ve been friends since 2015. The musicians first sparked speculation about their romance after their collaboration on the steamy 2019 track “Señorita.” They confirmed their partnership not too long after the release, causing many to question if their relationship was real or a PR stunt. Shawn then shut down that speculation, responding to paparazzi at LAX by saying their coming together was “definitely not a publicity stunt.”