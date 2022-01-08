Shawn Mendes Flaunts Chiseled Abs On The Beach 1 Day After Reuniting With Camila Cabello

Shawn Mendes showed off his chiseled body in Miami on Friday, a day after he was spotted with ex Camila Cabello.

Welcome to Miami! Shawn Mendes has been looking hotter than ever while hanging out in Miami, Florida, photographed on Friday, Jan. 7 in nothing but black swim trunks as he soaked up the sun and took in some waves. The singer was spotted hanging out with his crew and wasn’t shy to show off his toned abs, arms, and legs, even flashing a smile to the camera as he took a dip in the ocean and enjoyed the sunny locale. The “Treat You Better” singer has definitely been taking in all Miami has to offer, showing off his hunky figure earlier in the week.

The sexy beach pics of the “Mercy” singer, 23, come just one day after he was spotted walking his Golden Retriever, Tarzan, with ex Camila Cabello, 24, almost two months after the pair announced their split. Camila seemed to be wearing a light-colored sundress while Shawn opted for a casual look of light blue jeans and a white t-shirt. It wasn’t clear if the two reunited just to co-parent their pup or if they were considering another go at their relationship. Camila was not photographed out with Shawn on the beach.