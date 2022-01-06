See Pics

Shawn Mendes Flaunts His Abs While Shirtless In Miami 7 Weeks After Camila Cabello Split

Shawn Mendes
Talk about a revenge body! Shawn Mendes showed off his fit physique as he soaked up some rays in Miami following his split from Camila Cabello.

Living his best life! Shawn Mendes isn’t going to let his breakup with Camila Cabello stop him from enjoying the new year! The 23-year-old singer was spotted soaking up the sun during a getaway to Miami on January 6. Rocking nothing but a pair of black swim trunks, the “Something Big” hitmaker certainly turned heads on the sandy beach as he flaunted his flawless physique. Shawn’s rippling abs were on full display, as he emerged from the ocean with his trademark brunette hair slicked back.

Just before New Year’s Eve, Shawn took to his Instagram to confess to his fans that he was having a “hard time” on social media lately, although he didn’t specify if it had anything to do with his split from Camila, 24. However, the post was about thanking his fans for tuning into his latest breakup anthem. “I just wanted to make a little video and say thank you to everybody who has been connecting with ‘It’ll Be Okay’ and posting videos,” Shawn shared in the short clip. “I’m having a little bit of a hard time with social media at the moment and just kind of my relationship with it. But I have lots of people sending me videos and telling me what’s going on.”

As his fans were clearly sending Shawn their reaction to the new song, a source close to Camila told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY how she felt about it as well. While he had written it when the pair were having trouble with their relationship, per the insider, Shawn had a chance to play it for Camila and she thought it was beautiful. “This song was from his heart and was absolutely written about him and Camila. Camila was able to hear the song before it was released and she told him that it was beautiful,” the source said.

When the couple first announced their decision to go their separate ways on November 17, they released a joint statement, noting they would “continue to be best friends.” “We’ve decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever,” the couple said.