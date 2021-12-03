Exclusive

Camila Cabello’s Reaction To Shawn Mendes’ New Breakup Song ‘It’ll Be Okay’ Revealed

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello iHeartRadio's Music Festival, Las Vegas, America - 19 Sep 2015 2015 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Day2
Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes share multiple kisses as they laugh as stagehand keeps building the set during their romantic soundcheck as fans join in on the laughs as they perform at Global Citizens in the hot sun day before massive event in Central Park in New York City. The pop star brought out her boyfriend to sing their hit song "Señorita" together in the hot sun and as the pair at times even stared at the stage hand who went about his business to complete making the massive stage. 24 Sep 2021 Pictured: Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes. Photo credit: Brian Prahl/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA790212_007.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes share multiple kisses as they laugh as stagehand keeps building the set during their romantic soundcheck as fans join in on the laughs as they perform at Global Citizens in the hot sun day before massive event in Central Park in New York City. The pop star brought out her boyfriend to sing their hit song "Señorita" together in the hot sun and as the pair at times even stared at the stage hand who went about his business to complete making the massive stage. 24 Sep 2021 Pictured: Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes. Photo credit: Brian Prahl/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA790212_004.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Miami, FL - Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello attend "Cinderella" Miami Premiere at Vizcaya Museum & Gardens. Pictured: Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello BACKGRID USA 2 SEPTEMBER 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: The Grosby Group / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 31 Photos.
and

Before dropping his heartbreak anthem, Shawn Mendes played his new song for his new ex, and she gave her stamp of approval.

Breakups are always hard, and music can help to ease the pain. Unsurprisingly, Shawn Mendes‘ latest single addressed his breakup from Camila Cabello on November 17. A source close to the 23-year-old singer told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Shawn had written “It’ll Be Okay,” as he and Camila were having problems with their relationship, and he played it for her before it dropped on December 1.

Even though times were tough, Shawn played the heart-wrenching ballad for the “Havana” singer, and Camila thought the track was also moving. “This song was from his heart and was absolutely written about him and Camila. Camila was able to hear the song before it was released and she told him that it was beautiful,” the source said.

Naturally, the “In My Blood” singer turned to music when his relationship with the 24-year-old popstar started going south. “Shawn started writing his new song when they began falling apart because that is how Shawn gets through tough times in his life – he writes about them,” the source said, but said Shawn hoped the two could remain close. “Shawn doesn’t want her to be in any pain and he would like to remain in each other’s lives, but he wants some time apart before they can jump back into a friendship because they both need to learn to live without each other.”

Shawn and Camila announced their breakup in November. (Shutterstock)

Related Gallery

Camila Cabello's Red Carpet Looks Over The Years -- Photos

Camila Cabello 'Cinderella' film premiere, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 30 Aug 2021
Camila Cabello The Global Awards, London, UK - 05 Mar 2020 Wearing Dolce and Gabbana same outfit as catwalk model *10565117ct
Camila Cabello attends the 14th annual L'Oreal Paris Women of Worth Gala at the Pierre Hotel, in New York 2019 L'Oreal Paris Women of Worth Gala, New York, USA - 04 Dec 2019

When the couple broke up, they noted that they would “continue to be best friends” in their joint statement, released at the time. “We’ve decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever,” the couple said.

Shortly after the split, Camila shared her feelings on the Time to Walk app on Apple Fitness+ on November 22. “I felt so anxious, cripplingly anxious. I just felt really unstable, and I just felt a mess because suddenly, this thing that was distracting me, my work and filming, was not there,” the singer said. “And it was getting in the way of my relationship. It was getting in the way of my friendships, my time at home.”