Camila Cabello Teases Lyrics From ‘Bam Bam’ & Fans Think It’s About Shawn Mendes

Ahead of the release of her new song ‘Bam Bam’ on March 4, Camila Cabello teased some of the track’s lyrics — and all signs point to it being about her ex, Shawn Mendes!

Camila Cabello will release her first new song since breaking up with Shawn Mendes on March 4. Earlier this week, the singer took to TikTok to tease part of the track, which is called “Bam Bam” and features Ed Sheeran. After hearing the teaser clip, fans are convinced that the song is about Camila and Shawn’s breakup. However, there don’t seem to be any bitter feelings.

“You said you hated the ocean, but you’re surfing now,” Camila sings. “I said I’d love you for life, but I just sold our house.” Shawn has been spending a lot of time in the water lately. In fact, his first post on Instagram after his split from Camila was a shot of himself surfing. However, Shawn previously said that deep water was his “biggest fear.” Meanwhile, in December, Camila sold the Hollywood Hills home — which she owned during her 2+ year relationship with Shawn — for over $4 million.

The song lyrics continue, “We were kids at the start, I guess we’re grown ups now.” Camila and Shawn were 22 and 20, respectively, when their friendship turned romantic during the summer of 2019, so this lyric tracks with that timeline, as well. Camila also sings, “Couldn’t ever imagine even having doubts, but not everything works out, now I’m out dancing with strangers, you could be casually dating, damn, it’s all changing so fast.”

Camila and Shawn split in Nov. 2021 and have been doing their own things since then. However, they do appear to be on amicable terms. Aside from “liking” each other’s posts on Instagram once in a while, the two even reunited in Florida at the beginning of 2022. Shawn publicly showed Camila love for the upcoming release of “Bam Bam” by “liking” an Instagram post about the song earlier this month, as well.

At the end of 2021, Shawn released his first post-breakup tune, and it had a similar nostalgic and amicable vibe about his relationship with Camila. “If you tell me you’re leaving, I’ll make it easy, it’ll be okay,” Shawn sings on the song, which is called “It’ll Be Okay.” “If we can’t stop the bleeding, we don’t have to fix it, we don’t have to stay, I will love you either way.”