Camila Cabello Posts Flirty Message To Shawn Mendes After Miami Trip Together

Shawn teased a new song to social media when his ex Camila called him a pet name in the comment section.

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes are certainly keeping fans on their toes! Although the exes broke it off in November, they were spotted together walking their dog in Miami recently and now the former 5th Harmony member, 24, is leaving flirty messages on Shawn’s IG! It all went down when the 23-year-old singer took to social media on Thursday (January 20) to share a 12-second clip of new music he is working on (below).

The video begins with Shawn and a friend listening to the brand-new track on an iPhone in the back seat of a van. It then cuts to a recording studio, where Shawn is seen playing the same ditty on his guitar. The “Something Big” singer captioned the post, “y’all dig this?” And not only did his 66 million fans dig it — but so did Camila. “Ur crazy wildcat,” she wrote in the comment section! The former couple definitely appears on good terms!

When the pair first announced their decision to go their separate ways on November 17, they released a joint statement, noting they would “continue to be best friends.” “We’ve decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever,” the couple said. With the flirty comment and the recent dog walking date, however, fans want to know what the real 411 is on their relationship. A source close to Shawn told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that there are still feelings between the singers.

“When they met up in Miami, they had a lot to talk about. The conclusion that they came to is that they still do love each other. They just don’t know what to do with that now,” the insider explained. “Camila is the first girl that Shawn has ever been in love with, and he thought that being without her would be easier than it is. They are not sure where the road from here will take them, but Shawn has said to his family and friends that he doesn’t think that he will find another woman like her.”