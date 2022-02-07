See Pic

Shawn Mendes Engages In Beach Ritual With Camila Cabello Look-Alike In Hawaii

Shawn Mendes, Hitomi Mochizuki 
MEGA
Shawn Mendes performs on Day 3 of the Austin City Limits Music Festival's second weekend, in Austin, Texas 2018 City Limits Music Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 3, Austin, USA - 14 Oct 2018
Singer Shawn Mendes looks hot as he emerges from the ocean during a beach day in Miami. 06 Jan 2022 Pictured: Shawn Mendes. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA818074_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
*NO MAIL ONLINE* Shawn Mendes takes in the sights of Byron Bay in Australia, enjoying a walk on the beach to Byron's famous lighthouse. Shawn took off his t-shirt to top up his tan during his afternoon walk, and stopped for selfies with some eager fans. Pictured: Shawn Mendes Ref: SPL5126534 051119 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Media-Mode / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No Australia Rights, No New Zealand Rights, No Spain Rights
*NO MAIL ONLINE* Shawn Mendes takes in the sights of Byron Bay in Australia, enjoying a walk on the beach to Byron's famous lighthouse. Shawn took off his t-shirt to top up his tan during his afternoon walk, and stopped for selfies with some eager fans. Pictured: Shawn Mendes Ref: SPL5126534 051119 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Media-Mode / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No Australia Rights, No New Zealand Rights, No Spain Rights View Gallery View Gallery 17 Photos.
Natalie Hunter
News Writer

There’s nothing holding Shawn Mendes back as he performed a beach ritual and got quite intimate with yogi Hitomi Mochizuki.

Shawn Mendes, 23, is quickly proved that “It’ll Be Ok” after his split with Camila Cabello, 24, by getting close with another brunette who looks strikingly similar to the “Havana” singer. He was spotted in Hawaii with YouTube yogi Hitomi Mochizuki and the two were engaged in a rather intimate-looking ritual. Even as a self-proclaimed yogi, it’s tough to tell what was going on during this beach ritual. The pop star sat cross-legged on a towel and the yogi kneeled as they got face-to-face and simultaneously inhaled what seems to be a shamanic medicine called Rapé from two ends of the same pipe.

Shawn Mendes, Hitomi Mochizuki 
Shawn Mendes engages in a beach ritual with Camila Cabello look-alike, Hitomi Mochizuki (MEGA)

They then plugged their noses after inhaling from the pipe and turned to face each other as they touched fingers. The singer and yogi made intense eye contact as they finished out the ritual. The two dressed comfortably for the occasion as Shawn wore a grey muscle tank, athletic pants and a tie-dye bandana around his neck while Hitomi sported a navy crop top and grey biker shorts.

They grabbed lunch after the ritual and whatever the goal of the practice was, it seems it was successful as the two were all smiles. Or perhaps they were just really enjoying each others’ company. Whatever the case, it seems like Shawn is ready to move on from Camila.

Related Gallery

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello: See The Couple's Cutest Photos Together

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes share multiple kisses as they laugh as stagehand keeps building the set during their romantic soundcheck as fans join in on the laughs as they perform at Global Citizens in the hot sun day before massive event in Central Park in New York City. The pop star brought out her boyfriend to sing their hit song "Señorita" together in the hot sun and as the pair at times even stared at the stage hand who went about his business to complete making the massive stage. 24 Sep 2021 Pictured: Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes. Photo credit: Brian Prahl/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA790212_007.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes share multiple kisses as they laugh as stagehand keeps building the set during their romantic soundcheck as fans join in on the laughs as they perform at Global Citizens in the hot sun day before massive event in Central Park in New York City. The pop star brought out her boyfriend to sing their hit song "Señorita" together in the hot sun and as the pair at times even stared at the stage hand who went about his business to complete making the massive stage. 24 Sep 2021 Pictured: Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes. Photo credit: Brian Prahl/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA790212_004.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Miami, FL - Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello attend "Cinderella" Miami Premiere at Vizcaya Museum & Gardens. Pictured: Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello BACKGRID USA 2 SEPTEMBER 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: The Grosby Group / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello
Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes perform together. (Kristin Callahan/Shutterstock)

Shawn and Camila broke up in November 2021 after two years of dating. They shared the news with a joint statement they each posted to Instagram. “We’ve decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever,” the message read. “We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward.”

After they called it quits, reconciliation rumors started sprouting when the two were spotted together in Miami. All looked well between the two as they strolled side-by-side while taking their dog Tarzan for a walk. A source even EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that “they still do love each other” at the time. However, the chance of rekindling their romance is slipping away as Shawn seems to be exploring other options. Meanwhile, Camila recently visited a sex shop so she may be keeping some company as well (or could’ve easily been shopping for herself!)