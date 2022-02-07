Shawn Mendes Engages In Beach Ritual With Camila Cabello Look-Alike In Hawaii

There’s nothing holding Shawn Mendes back as he performed a beach ritual and got quite intimate with yogi Hitomi Mochizuki.

Shawn Mendes, 23, is quickly proved that “It’ll Be Ok” after his split with Camila Cabello, 24, by getting close with another brunette who looks strikingly similar to the “Havana” singer. He was spotted in Hawaii with YouTube yogi Hitomi Mochizuki and the two were engaged in a rather intimate-looking ritual. Even as a self-proclaimed yogi, it’s tough to tell what was going on during this beach ritual. The pop star sat cross-legged on a towel and the yogi kneeled as they got face-to-face and simultaneously inhaled what seems to be a shamanic medicine called Rapé from two ends of the same pipe.

They then plugged their noses after inhaling from the pipe and turned to face each other as they touched fingers. The singer and yogi made intense eye contact as they finished out the ritual. The two dressed comfortably for the occasion as Shawn wore a grey muscle tank, athletic pants and a tie-dye bandana around his neck while Hitomi sported a navy crop top and grey biker shorts.

They grabbed lunch after the ritual and whatever the goal of the practice was, it seems it was successful as the two were all smiles. Or perhaps they were just really enjoying each others’ company. Whatever the case, it seems like Shawn is ready to move on from Camila.

Shawn and Camila broke up in November 2021 after two years of dating. They shared the news with a joint statement they each posted to Instagram. “We’ve decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever,” the message read. “We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward.”

After they called it quits, reconciliation rumors started sprouting when the two were spotted together in Miami. All looked well between the two as they strolled side-by-side while taking their dog Tarzan for a walk. A source even EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that “they still do love each other” at the time. However, the chance of rekindling their romance is slipping away as Shawn seems to be exploring other options. Meanwhile, Camila recently visited a sex shop so she may be keeping some company as well (or could’ve easily been shopping for herself!)