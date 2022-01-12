Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello’s Relationship Status Revealed After Miami Trip

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello may have heated things up again when the two were spotted in Miami one week ago.

Shawn Mendes, 23, and ex-girlfriend, Camila Cabello, 24, were spotted together walking their dog, Tarzan, in Miami on January 6 — nearly two months after they decided to call it quits. Since then, fans have gone into a frenzy over speculation that they might get back together. Although neither one of the singers has spoken out about what went down during their brief rendezvous, a source close to Shawn told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY what the real deal was behind their Miami meetup.

Following the new year, Shawn was seen flaunting his rock-hard abs and killer body on the beach in Miami with friends. Aside from some fun in the sun, the source said that he knew that Camila was coming through the Sunshine State on her way to the Dominican Republic, where she is currently on vacation. “Shawn wanted to see Camila when she was in Miami. He only had a few days left in Miami and it’s been so long since they came face to face,” our source said.

Shawn and Camila announced their split on November 17, 2021, in an Instagram post that read, “We’ve decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever. We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward.” And although they stayed true to their word, they had not seen each other since they decided to end their romance. On his social media, Shawn said that he was having a “hard time” after the breakup. “Shawn knows what people mean when they say that absence makes the heart grow fonder because it did,” the source said. “They were together 24/7 for the past couple of years and, towards the end, started to get on each other’s nerves.”

“When they met up in Miami, they had a lot to talk about. The conclusion that they came to is that they still do love each other. They just don’t know what to do with that now,” the insider added. “Camila is the first girl that Shawn has ever been in love with, and he thought that being without her would be easier than it is. For the past several years, she has been his best friend, as well as his lover. Being without Camila for these past couple of weeks has been hard and seeing her again brought it all back. They are not sure where the road from here will take them, but Shawn has said to his family and friends that he doesn’t think that he will find another woman like her.”

HollywoodLife reached out to representatives for Shawn and Camila, but didn’t receive immediate responses.