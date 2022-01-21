Camila Cabello Visits LA Sex Shop Amid Shawn Mendes Reconciliation Rumors — Photo

Ooh la-la-la! Camila Cabello was spotted browsing in a sex shop and must’ve found something she liked because she didn’t leave empty-handed.

Camila Cabello, 24, proved she likes a good time as she was spotted shopping at a sex shop leaving those to wonder whether she was picking up something for her ex Shawn Mendes amid reconciliation rumors. She took a trip to Adam & Eve in West Hollywood and was spotted wearing all black as she spoke to someone at the counter. The trip seemed to be successful as she was holding an item as she checked out.

The picture was taken at a distance so it’s hard to tell what the “Havana” singer was holding. And by the time she was caught leaving the door, she had the item stowed away and was just holding her phone and her book. However, one can only imagine what she may have purchased from “West Hollywood’s best adult novelty store.”

The “My Oh My” singer’s naughty outing comes as rumors swirl around that she and Shawn Mendes may have gotten back together. Just two months after their breakup on Jan. 6, 2022, they were spotted in Miami together. They were spotted taking his Golden Retriever, Tarzan for a walk together leading fans to speculate about whether they rekindled their relationship.

For now, it seems the mission of their meetup was to get closure.“Shawn wanted to see Camila when she was in Miami. He only had a few days left in Miami and it’s been so long since they came face to face,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. The spark isn’t gone though so reigniting their relationship isn’t totally out of the question. “When they met up in Miami, they had a lot to talk about. The conclusion that they came to is that they still do love each other. They just don’t know what to do with that now,” the insider added.

The former Fifth Harmony band member and “Stitches” singer publicly announced their split on November 17, 2021. “We’ve decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever. We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward,” they said in a joint statement that they posted to Instagram.