Kim Kardashian Confesses To Photoshopping True & Stormi Photo Because Of Her Instagram ‘Aesthetic’

The mystery is solved! Kim Kardashian came clean about the Photoshop scandal involving her family! After fans questioned if the Kardashians edited True Thompson’s face onto Stormi Webster’s body in a snap taken with Kim’s daughter Chicago West at Disneyland in 2021, Khloe Kardashian appeared to admit to it on April 13. Now, two weeks later, Kim is giving the reason for the hilarious social media faux pas, saying it had all to do with keeping up her Instagram “aesthetic.”

“OK sooooo you know I am all about my aesthetic!” the 41-year-old makeup mogul began her explanation via Instagram. “And my IG grid is pink and blue lately. Isn’t it so cute and well planned out!” She continued, “The original pics were Stormi! However I asked @kyliejenner if I could post them and she said she wasn’t really feeling posting at the moment and so I respect that! But it wasn’t going to mess up my IG feed. Chi was wearing pink and it matched perfectly.”

Kim went on to say she owns the fact that the pics weren’t up to her “aesthetic” par, as fans know “how much a good aesthetic means to my soul.” “I will be damned if Kylie will ruin that for me and mess up my IG grid,” she jokingly added. “So thank you True for taking one for the team!” The reality star concluded by saying she didn’t think it would be “that big of a deal if her own mom questioned if I snuck her into Disneyland for the first time.”

Kim was referring to Khloe, who first addressed the scandal after she shared videos at Disneyland for True’s 4th birthday on April 12 and said it was her daughter’s “first time” at the theme park. Twitter detectives were quick to point out the 2021 photo with Chicago and (allegedly) True at the amusement park, calling the whole thing baffling. “Welllppp I f*cked this one up. Anyways….. let’s focus on something else. Our show airs in a few days,” Khloe wrote in a tweet along with laughing emojis.

The confession comes a day after Kim had to deal with another controversy involving photo editing! After fans speculated Kim had Photoshopped her belly button out of promo pics for her SKIMS like, Kim fired back. “Come on guys… seriously! This is so dumb! Claiming I photoshopped out my belly button?” she wrote on her Instagram Story.