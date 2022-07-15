Khloe Kardashian Moving Towards ‘Forgiveness’ With Tristan Thompson As They Prep For Baby No. 2

As Khloe Kardashian, 38, and Tristan Thompson, 31, prepare for the birth of their second child together — a baby that is being born via surrogate in August — HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY that Khloe has come to a “place of forgiveness” with him over the pain that he caused her by cheating on her three times since their relationship began in 2016. Instead of harping on the past, Khloe has decided to look toward the future and focus her energy on her soon-to-be bundle of joy!

In November 2021, Khloe’s dream came true when a surrogate became pregnant with her and Tristan’s second child. One month later, however, her world was shattered when she learned that Tristan had fathered another baby with an ex-fling Maralee Nichols. According to one source, “Khloe went through such a roller-coaster of emotion when the news came out that Tristan had fathered a child, but ultimately she was able to get to a place of forgiveness with him.”

“Khloe’s got such fierce mother energy, it kind of just overtakes everything. Being able to have another child is such a huge gift and not something she takes for granted at all,” the source told us. “So ultimately, she has chosen to put her attention on that blessing rather than get lost in the other emotions. Sure, people are going to have their opinions and that’s by no means easy to cope with, but she’s not going to let that impact her choices.”

A second source close to the Good American Jeans founder told HollywoodLife that it isn’t just Khloe’s maternal instincts that caused her to forgive Tristan. but also the fact that she wanted their daughter True Thompson, 4, to have a full biological sibling. “Khloe has always known she wanted to have kids with the same father regardless of her relationship with that person,” the insider revealed. “So despite Khloe and Tristan’s ups and downs over the years, she never let her personal feelings get in the way of what she wanted for her daughter.”

And although she has forgiven Tristan, who has got caught cheating on her multiple times throughout their relationship, she’s not going to make the same mistake again. “Khloe had to do a lot of soul-searching and she also had to let go of any notion that she was going to be with Tristan in the end and that he was going to change,” the source added. “She holds no ill will towards him and has really come a long way. She had to go through all of that to truly understand what she deserves and what she wants in a partner.”