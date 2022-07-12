Khloe Kardashian Rocks Sexy Swimsuit & Shares Cryptic Message About Not ‘Looking Back’

Khloe Kardashian is showing no signs of slowing down her sizzling swimsuit snapshots! The 38-year-old Good American founder shared yet another photo from her Turks and Caicos birthday celebration vacation with her family on July 12, this time wearing a silver one-piece with a super low back. She turned away from the camera and ran her manicured hands through her short blonde tresses as she stood in serene turquoise water. “There’s no point in looking back,” she captioned the gorgeous photo.

While there’s no way of knowing what the seemingly cryptic message is about, it could be in response to the rumors she’s giving her ex and father of her 4-year-old daughter True, Tristan Thompson, 31, yet another chance. Fans were stunned when Khloe posted a photo of dozens of pink peonies following her birthday to her Instagram Story and thanked Tristan for them. Khloe quickly deleted the image and re-uploaded it without the NBA star’s name in sight. However, fans had already seen the post and ran with theories regarding their relationship.

The romance speculation came after it was confirmed by HollywoodLife on July 1 that Khloe is dating again. “Khloe is looking and feeling better than ever and sees nothing wrong in dating again,” an insider told HL. “The only thing she’s still looking for is the perfect partner to share her life with.”

For the past few days, however, Khloe has been focused on her birthday trip. She boarded sister Kylie Jenner’s private jet along with True, brother Rob Kardashian, 35, and his 5-year-old girl Dream, on July 9, which dropped them off in paradise. Kim Kardashian, 41, also joined and twinned with Khloe in a black bikini she posted to her Instagram on July 10. “Khloé’s Bday Trip,” Kim captioned a carousel of photos that showed her throwing up the peace sign and playing in the water with her sister.

As noted above, Khloe has been sharing her fair share of sexy bikini snapshots as well. On July 9, she shared several pictures of herself floating in the water wearing a black one-piece with a festive-looking frozen drink in hand on Instagram and captioned it, “Do Not Disturb… We are having fun.” Some photos also showed Khloe playing around in the water with Dream and her cousins. Two days later, Khloe posed in a tiny black triangle bikini on the bow of a large private yacht surrounded by more turquoise water. In a video attached to the post, she danced to Michael McDonald’s “I Keep Forgettin'”. She captioned the steamy snaps, “Fun fact: I love Michael McDonald.”

It looks like this week is KhloKhlo’s world and we’re just living in it!