Kim & Khloe Kardashian Twin In Black Bikinis On Khloe’s ‘Kamp Koko’ Tropical Getaway: Photos

Seeing double! Khloe Kardashian, 38, and Kim Kardashian, 41, twinned in black bikinis while in the Turks & Caicos. The sisters posed up a storm in the tropical blue water in the swimsuits in the photos posted to Kim’s Instagram account on Sunday, July 10. The blonde duo gave their best kissy faces to the cameras they held up peace signs in the air before splashing water at the camera and smiling in another.

“Khloé’s Bday Trip,” Kim simply captioned the image. The SKKN by Kim founder showed off the stunning beaches via her Instagram story. While she didn’t tag a hotel or exact location, younger sister Kylie Jenner, 25, reportedly owns a house on the island.

The birthday girl also shared the same photos, along with a hilarious joke in the caption: “We are still looking for that damn diamond.” The reference is to one of the most known scenes from Keeping Up With The Kardashians, when Kim goes for a dip in Bora Bora and loses her Harry Winston diamond earring — which, she said, was worth $75,000. Fortunately, the water was shallow enough that then teen Kylie was able to dive and find it.

View Related Gallery Celebs In Bikini Tops & Skirts: Photos Of Bella Hadid & More EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Lopez, recently separated from husband Marc Anthony after seven years of marriage, wears a patterned bikini top and white skirt as she celebrates her 42nd birthday on a private yacht in Miami. She partied aboard the private yacht "Never Say Never" in Miami, Florida. J. Lo was lounging on the deck before standing up and dancing while her friends cheered her on. . 24 Jul 2011 Pictured: Jennifer Lopez. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA643364_004.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] Bella Hadid wears a leopard print bikini with a red cowboy hat and mini skirt as she hits the beach in Miami. 13 Nov 2021 Pictured: Bella Hadid. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA805068_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

Khloe also shared photos and videos from her 38th birthday trip, dubbed “Kamp Koko” to her own Instagram. The Good American CEO snuggled up to daughter True, 4, in a video boarding Kylie’s private plane. Rob Kardashian also made a rare, brief appearance in the video, alongside daughter Dream, 5, who was also on the getaway! “Wheels Up on Kylie Air… Kamp KoKo is underway,” she wrote alongside a heart emoji.

The content didn’t stop there, as the single mom-of-one looked drop dead gorgeous in a high cut Chanel one piece while out for a swim. The images were taken with an underwater camera, capturing the crystal, turquoise shade of the water as Khloe serenely floated. “Do Not Disturb… We are having fun,” she said her caption. The other snaps showed True and Dream having a blast, as well as Khloe holding onto a frozen cocktail while frolicking in the water.