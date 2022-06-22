Kim Kardashian Admits Ex Kanye West Was Behind SKKN Creative Process: ‘I Always Give Credit’

Kim Kardashian revealed that her ex-husband Kanye West was actually one of the people on her creative team while developing her new SKKN line in an Instagram Story on Tuesday, June 21. Kim, 41, credited the rapper, 45, with helping her with the name and packaging for the new line of products. She also said that her ex introduced her to designer Willo Perron who had a hand in the creative process for the line.

Kim Kardashian revelou que Kanye West é uma das mentes por trás de sua nova marca de produtos de pele, a “SKKN”. Ye foi responsável pelo setor criativo como nome da marca e embalagem dos produtos. Kim Kardashian | Instagram Stories pic.twitter.com/6P7PwKyRjb — Kanye West & Kid Cudi Brasil (@kanyekidcudibr) June 22, 2022

As she showed some of the designs, Kim shouted out Yeezy in her video, revealing that he was a huge part in brainstorming two major parts of the look for the new line. “Of course, my creative process wouldn’t have been complete—and I always give credit where credit is due—without Kanye or Ye,” she said. “He brought his team and introduced me to Willo, and we came up with the new name. That was actually his idea, and the packaging shapes were his, and even the font he did, just like SKIMs.”

Other than designing the font and packaging, Kim said that the My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy rapper also helped come up with the name for the line and revealed a hidden meaning in the spelling. “The team came up with the name SKKN. I think that was Kanye and Willo and SKKN by Kim, and I just love it,” she said. “When we thought of the name, we thought, ‘Oh, how perfect: the S-K-K-N,’ which is how Ye was spelling it. The K-K for Kim K was really cute.”

Despite Kim and Kanye’s divorce, it seems like the pair have been on good terms recently. She wrote a touching tribute to her ex-husband, who she shares four kids with, on Father’s Day in an Instagram Story. “Thank you for being the best dad to our babies and loving them the way you do!” she wrote in the cute post.