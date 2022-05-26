Kim Kardashian Apologizes To Family For Kanye West’s Behavior: ‘I Can’t Control’ It

After finding out Kanye West was going to release a song about her, Kim Kardashian aired out her feelings about the rapper with her family on 'The Kardashians.'

By:
May 26, 2022 6:00AM EDT
kim kardashian kany west
Kim Kardashian promotes her SKIMS pop up at the Grove after becoming ranked Billionaire, handing out ice cream to go with your SKIMS purchase. 07 Apr 2021 Pictured: Kim Kardashian. Photo credit: APEX / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA744799_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Kardashians Spotted In Portofino Ahead Of Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barkers WeddingPictured: Kim KardashianRef: SPL5312495 210522 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: IPA / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesUSA: +1 310-525-5808London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights, No France Rights, No Italy Rights, No Portugal Rights, No Spain Rights
Kim Kardashian 'The Kardashians' TV Show premiere, Los Angeles, Califrnia, USA - 07 Apr 2022 Wearing Mugler
Image Credit: Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

Kim Kardashian has had enough of Kanye West’s behavior on the May 26 episode of The Kardashians. While having her family members over for dinner, Kim found out that Kanye was going to be releasing a new song about her. “Very classy,” she said, sarcastically. “It means he’s talking mad s*** about me and probably saying whatever.”

As always, Kim’s sister, Khloe Kardashian, had her back and was there to offer up some advice. “Most men are not trashing the mother of their kids like that publicly,” she ranted. “We don’t have to sit here and throw stones back. We take it on the chin.” Kris Jenner added, “You’re the mother of his kids and have done nothing but be great to him.”

kim kardashina kanye west
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West outside an event. (Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock)

When Kim and Kanye first split, they were co-parenting amicably, but things seemed to take a turn after Kim hosted Saturday Night Live in October. Kanye attended the taping, but walked out when he heard part of Kim’s monologue. Kanye was pissed that Kim said they were “divorced”, when he hadn’t signed the divorce papers yet. He was also angry that she referred to him as just a “rapper” in her speech.

Despite the tension afterward, Kim kept things cordial with Kanye for the sake of her kids. However, his continued behavior had her feeling bad about how much his actions had affected her family over the years. “I will never stoop,” she insisted. “I will never stop being me. All I can do is control how I react to something. I can’t control how he treats me or how he always treated you guys. I protected that for so long, but I said I will never let that happen to you guys again. I feel for once in my life like I am strong. I’m not going to let anyone treat you guys a way — or myself.”

kim kardashian kany ewst
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West on the red carpet. ( Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock)

The show’s May 26 episode featured Kim trying to find her own sense of style without Kanye. She landed a campaign for Balenciaga, as well as an American Vogue cover. Seeing that she could do things like this on her own helped Kim come to the realization that she was fully ready to move on from her ex.

“The status of my relationship with Kanye hasn’t really been clear to people because I was trying to figure it out, too,” she admitted. “But I’m ready to move on. I think, for so long, always depending on someone else, I forgot that I have an opinion, too and I can make decisions, too.” Next week, we’ll finally get to hear how things blossomed with her and Pete Davidson!

