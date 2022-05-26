Kim Kardashian Apologizes To Family For Kanye West’s Behavior: ‘I Can’t Control’ It

Kim Kardashian has had enough of Kanye West’s behavior on the May 26 episode of The Kardashians. While having her family members over for dinner, Kim found out that Kanye was going to be releasing a new song about her. “Very classy,” she said, sarcastically. “It means he’s talking mad s*** about me and probably saying whatever.”

As always, Kim’s sister, Khloe Kardashian, had her back and was there to offer up some advice. “Most men are not trashing the mother of their kids like that publicly,” she ranted. “We don’t have to sit here and throw stones back. We take it on the chin.” Kris Jenner added, “You’re the mother of his kids and have done nothing but be great to him.”

When Kim and Kanye first split, they were co-parenting amicably, but things seemed to take a turn after Kim hosted Saturday Night Live in October. Kanye attended the taping, but walked out when he heard part of Kim’s monologue. Kanye was pissed that Kim said they were “divorced”, when he hadn’t signed the divorce papers yet. He was also angry that she referred to him as just a “rapper” in her speech.

Despite the tension afterward, Kim kept things cordial with Kanye for the sake of her kids. However, his continued behavior had her feeling bad about how much his actions had affected her family over the years. “I will never stoop,” she insisted. “I will never stop being me. All I can do is control how I react to something. I can’t control how he treats me or how he always treated you guys. I protected that for so long, but I said I will never let that happen to you guys again. I feel for once in my life like I am strong. I’m not going to let anyone treat you guys a way — or myself.”

The show’s May 26 episode featured Kim trying to find her own sense of style without Kanye. She landed a campaign for Balenciaga, as well as an American Vogue cover. Seeing that she could do things like this on her own helped Kim come to the realization that she was fully ready to move on from her ex.

“The status of my relationship with Kanye hasn’t really been clear to people because I was trying to figure it out, too,” she admitted. “But I’m ready to move on. I think, for so long, always depending on someone else, I forgot that I have an opinion, too and I can make decisions, too.” Next week, we’ll finally get to hear how things blossomed with her and Pete Davidson!