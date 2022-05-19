‘The Kardashians’: Kim Vows To ‘Take The High Road’ With Kanye After ‘SNL’ Drama

The kids come first for Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, which is why they were back on speaking terms during the May 19 episode of The Kardashians. Kanye had previously gotten pissed at Kim for what she said about him in her Saturday Night Live monologue. Kim was not happy with his reaction, but decided to put the drama in the past after not talking to Kanye for a few weeks.

“Kanye walked out on SNL but I’m always going to take the high road,” Kim said. “We have kids involved. Kanye is here to pick up the kids. I just woke up and the mornings that he takes them to school is kind of relieving for me because I get to do a little bit of work. We now trade off on who gets to take the kids to school in the morning.”

Kim proved she was even able to joke with Kanye again. When Khloe Kardashian informed Kanye that he could talk to the docu-series cameras if he wanted, Kim joked that he’d be chatting for 45 minutes. She also added, in a confessional, “No matter what we’re going through, I always want my kids to be around their dad as much as possible and to just have their mornings with dad.”

This episode was filmed in November, weeks before the public drama between Kim and Kanye escalated at the beginning of 2022. It all started when Kanye claimed that Kim didn’t invite him to their daughter, Chicago West’s, birthday party in January. After that, he began calling out Kim and her boyfriend, Pete Davidson, on social media and in interviews. Since being suspended from Instagram in March for one day, though, Kanye has publicly kept quiet.

Instead, he’s been spending time with his girlfriend, Chaney Jones. Earlier this week, the two returned from a vacation to Japan together. Meanwhile, Kim and Pete walked their first red carpet at the White House Correspondent’s Dinner in April, and then attended the Met Gala as a couple on May 2.